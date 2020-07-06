Karnataka revises quarantine rules for travellers from Maharashtra

The government has also reduced the visiting hours for Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha to one hours: between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm, from the earlier 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The government has also reduced the visiting hours for Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha to one hours: between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm, from the earlier 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The Karnataka government Monday issued a revised order on quarantine rules for returnees to the state, including those from Maharashtra. People coming to Karnataka will now have to undergo a 14-day home quarantine.

An order issued by Principal Secretary Revenue Department (Disaster Management) and Member Secretary, State Executive Committee, N Manjunatha Prasad, said, “persons coming from other states to Karnataka, including Maharashtra, shall be placed under 14 days Home Quarantine.”

Earlier, the state government had said those returning from Maharashtra are to be placed under seven-day institutional quarantine followed by seven-day home quarantine.

“The quarantine norms are regularly reviewed and calibrated with the prevailing Unlock 2 guidelines and infusion of technology and community involvement to enforce strict home quarantine,” added the statement.

According to the health department bulletin, most cases reported in Karnataka are among people returning from Maharashtra. Karnataka reported 1,925 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 23,474. It includes 372 deaths and 9,847 discharges.

Bengaluru city, which is seeing a spike, recorded 1,235 new cases on Sunday – the biggest single-day jump so far. The city has recorded 145 COVID-19 deaths till date.

On Monday, the Karnataka government closed and sanitised Vidhana Soudha, the state’s seat of power, in Bengaluru. All the staff aged over 50 years have been granted leave. The decision was taken after a policeman deployed on the first floor of Vidhana Soudha tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

Earlier, Covid-19 cases were also reported among staff at the Vikasa Soudha building next to Vidhana Soudha. According to the Secretary, Legislative Assembly Secretariat, all staff below 50 years of age at the secretariat complex will have to report to work.

The government has also reduced the visiting hours for Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha to one hours: between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm, from the earlier 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Meanwhile, more than 20 police stations in Bengaluru were sealed on Saturday and Sunday as policemen at these stations tested positive for Covid-19.

On Sunday, some policemen attached to Bagalur, Malleswaram police station, KG Halli traffic police station, Cottonpet and Commercial Street police stations tested positive. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) health officials are sanitising all these police stations and surrounding areas.

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader B. Janardhana Poojary tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru for treatment.

In a statement to the media, his elder son Santhosh J Poojary said that there was no cause for worry and that he has been admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure and is asymptomatic. The samples had been collected on July 4. The 83-year-old leader lives in Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district.

Meanwhile, Kunigal Congress MLA Dr H D Ranganath has also tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President Eshwar Khandre confirmed this in a tweet on Monday.

Dr Ranganath participated in the swearing-in ceremony, ‘Prathigna Dina’ (oath day in Kannada), of KPCC president D K Shivakumar on July 2 at the Congress party office in Bengaluru.

On Monday evening, taking to Facebook, actor and Mandya Lok Sabha member Sumalatha Ambareesh confirmed she too had tested positive for COVID-19.

