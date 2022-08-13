Karnataka revenue dept to hoist Tricolour at Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan on Aug 15

August 13, 2022 12:28:02 pm
The Karnataka revenue department has ordered that cultural organisations will not be allowed to hoist the Tricolor or conduct cultural activities at the Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan on the occasion of the country’s 75th Independence Day on August 15, in a bid to maintain peace in the region.
In an order issued Friday, the department stated that many organisations had sought permission from the state government to hoist the Tricolour at the Chamarajpet ground on Monday. Earlier, several right-wing groups and local MLA Zameer Ahmad Khan had sought permission from the state government to hoist the Tricolour on the ground. The ownership of the property has been in dispute with the state Auqaf Board claiming rights, while the BBMP has said that it is revenue land.
However, the revenue department has now decided that an officer of assistant commissioner rank from the department will hoist the Tricolour. Minister for Revenue R Ashok also clarified that permission has to be obtained from the department for holding any cultural activity, including Ganesha Chaturti celebrations, on the ground to avoid any law and order issues.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had recently dismissed the petition filed by the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf for a ‘khata’ in its favour for the communally sensitive Idgah Maidan and had declared the state revenue department to be the default owner of the land.
