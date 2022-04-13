Karnataka revenue dept recovers over 2.68 lakh acres of govt land from encroachers till Dec 2021

The Karnataka revenue department has recovered 2,68,373 acres of government land from encroachers across the state till December 2021, a report said.

The revenue department report accessed by The Indian Express stated that of the total extent of 62,72,812 acres of government land in Karnataka, 14,25,464 acres have been encroached. Of the total encroached land, 10,20,982 acres also involve cases of encroachment which are under litigation and lands encroached for public uses like construction of flyovers, roads and schools etc.

“9,738 acres of the government land are under litigation, 14,047 acres of the government land are being utilised for public purposes and 9,97,187 acres are encroached as Bagar Hukum (without formal authorisation). So out of the 4,04,482 acres, we have recovered 2,68,373 acres and 1,36,109 acres are yet to be removed. The recovery of the government land is taking place in a phased manner and new data on the eviction of encroachers will be shared soon. The deputy commissioners of the districts have been instructed to recover the encroached land. Bagar Hukum will not be recovered even though in revenue records they are encroached. These pieces of land will be given to the farmers for cultivation,” a revenue official explained.

The official stated that of the encroachment of 9,738 acres of the government land, which is under litigation, Bengaluru urban tops the list with cases pertaining to 2,139 acres of the land under litigation. Mysuru district follows with 1,986 acres of the government land stuck under litigation.

The report stated that Chikkamagaluru has 34,114 acres of government land encroached, Chitradurga (15552 acres), Hassan (28,243 acres), Bengaluru Rural (830 acres) and Bengaluru Urban (275 acres).