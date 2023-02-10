Karnataka revises revaluation criteria for pre-university examination

Karnataka School Education and Literacy minister B C Nagesh Thursday announced that the state government has decided to revise the criteria for revaluation of Pre-University College (PUC) examination papers. Now, students will be eligible for revaluation even if they get one mark more during the revaluation process.

Earlier, a student applying for revaluation would be considered only if he or she got six marks or more than his or her total score in a paper during revaluation.

The state government had been mulling to bring in a major change in its revaluation system by allowing a change in the scores even if the difference in marks is just one. The new rule will be applicable from the annual examination that is scheduled to begin from March 2023. The PUC examination will be held between March 10 and March 29.

“In today’s competitive era, every mark matters. In this context, the state government has taken a ‘student-friendly’ step which considers even one score,” said Nagesh. He added that soon steps will be taken to amend the ‘Karnataka Undergraduate Education State Level Public Examination Rules-1997’.