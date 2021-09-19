Karnataka: Return degrees to Modi govt, D K Shivakumar tells unemployed youth

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar has urged unemployed youngsters in the state to send back their degree certificates to the government.

The state Congress chief said, “All unemployed youth should return their degree certificates to PM Narendra Modi, who promised to provide two crore jobs every year.”

The former Minister added that the government could have taken efforts to formulate policies for job creation in the private sector at least, if not for government jobs. “Instead, two crore jobs have been lost in due course of time,” he alleged.

Further, Youth Congress president Raksha Ramaiah announced that the party will begin a social media campaign seeking employment by tagging the PM. He pointed out that economic slowdown and the Covid-19 pandemic situation had led to many losing jobs in the state, similar to how it was across the country.

“It is high time that the Karnataka government figured out solutions to tackle the employment crisis. Unemployment has risen manifolds due to skewed policies put forth by the Modi-led BJP government came since it came to power at the Centre,” Ramaiah said.