Karnataka rethinks new Sakhi, Santhvana centres amid low footfall; women’s panel urges Govt not to shut them

While Sakhi and Santhvana centres continue to operate across Karnataka to support women in distress, low utilisation and resource constraints have prompted plans to halt the opening of additional facilities, according to sources close to the Karnataka State Women’s Commission. The commission has urged the Government to reconsider any move that could weaken access to these essential services.

Sakhi centres—also known as One-Stop Centres—along with Santhvana counselling units, protection officers, and family counselling services are set up in districts to provide integrated support, including counselling, legal aid, medical help, and police facilitation to women facing violence or distress. Between 2021 and 2024, similar Sakhi centres assisted nearly 17,900 women, each handling dozens of cases every month, officials said.

However, officials told indianexpress.com that despite the centres being active, relatively few women are accessing them due to a lack of awareness about their existence and services. This, coupled with limited funding, has led authorities to reconsider establishing new Sakhi centres and rationalising Santhvana centres in districts where multiple such facilities exist.

“Sakhi, Santhvana, protection officers and family counselling setups essentially do the same core job – helping a woman in distress with immediate support and solutions,” a source said. “Where multiple centres exist in one district purely due to geographical spread, the Government sees duplication rather than expanded reach,” the source added, noting that new Sakhi centres might still be set up in locations that lack existing support systems.

Police cite low footfall

Police sources clarified that the centres were not being shut down. However, they noted that the move to rationalise facilities stemmed from low footfall and a lack of awareness.

Sources said that the presence of overlapping services in certain districts was also a concern. In areas where utilisation is limited and similar support systems exist, authorities are looking to optimise resources by avoiding duplication.

The police, meanwhile, have been working to strengthen the network of help services. A circular from the Bengaluru City Police in November last year directed the deployment of officers at women’s help outposts, including Sakhi centres, designed to act as immediate contact points in public spaces. These outposts are located near schools, bus stands, and other busy areas to ensure quick assistance.

Concerns over access, call for greater outreach

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However, counsellors and volunteers argue that even if footfall is low, scaling back proposed centres could leave women in remote areas with limited options. Sakhi centres are meant to act as a first port of call for women who may otherwise not approach police stations or courts, particularly in cases involving domestic conflict or social stigma.

The women’s commission has written to the chief secretary, warning that any closures could inconvenience victims who benefit from mediation and counselling services, which often help resolve family disputes and social conflicts without immediate police action. “Mediation and counselling can save families and foster reconciliation more effectively than solely legal responses,” a commission official said.

Despite efforts to expand support systems, awareness gaps remain a challenge. Women often learn about these services only when guided by the police, hospitals, or community groups, limiting their reach and impact.

The commission’s letter calls on the Government to issue clear directions ensuring existing centres remain operational, that proposed expansions are evaluated based on need rather than administrative convenience, and that awareness campaigns should accompany every facility to boost utilisation.