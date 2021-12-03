Karnataka: Resident doctors end strike after minister K Sudhakar assures to fulfil demands

Four days after resident doctors of Karnataka went on a strike over certain demands the stir was lifted Friday after state Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar assured them of fulfilling all their demands. The protest had crippled OPD services and elective OTs across medical colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD).

The demands included payment of the Covid-19 risk allowance, stipend to post graduates and interns and restructuring the fees according to the 2018-2019 academic year.

“On the fourth day of the stir, representatives from all the colleges, including PG students and interns from Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, converged at the Victoria Hospital campus. Discussions were held with Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar and the director of Medical Education who gave their assurances to meet our demands,” a statement issued by KARD read.

“We are respecting the assurances given by the minister and we will continue the protest symbolically by wearing black badges and will be attending our OPDs, elective services from December 4,” the statement added.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the admissions to various courses in NEET PG 2021 has been delayed. The resident doctors say they are overburdened by carrying out both Covid and non-Covid services for the past one and a half years.

KARD in its statement said Sudhakar has assured them that he would write a letter to the state government to expedite the issue related to the counselling and admission process of NEET PG 2021. Covid allowance of Rs 10,000 has also been assured by the minister.