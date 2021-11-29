Karnataka: Resident doctors begin indefinite strike, withdraw from elective services

Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) have begun an indefinite strike from Monday, thereby withdrawing all the elective services, including outpatient department (OPD) and elective operation theatre (excluding emergency services), in all medical colleges affiliated with the KARD. Their demands include payment of Covid-19 risk allowance and payment of stipend to postgraduates and interns, and restructuring of academic fees, according to the 2018-19 academic year.

KARD’s president incharge Dr Tejas J said: “We have worked day in and day out towards the management of this dreadful Covid-19 pandemic, compromising all our academics against the risk of being infected under total adverse conditions. As a result, postgraduates have lost half of their course duration without learning the bare minimum of clinical and other skills,” he said.

“The Covid-19 allowance of Rs 10,000 was announced by the Karnataka government in May but not a single penny was sanctioned. Our academic fees were hiked from Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,20,000, a 400 per cent hike. To make matters worse, during these troubling times, we have been made to pay up the entire sum without any concession. The issue was taken up in the form of many symbolic protests, letters submitted to the concerned authorities on several occasions. We demand the government to consider restructuring the academic fees according to the 2018-19 academic year,” Tejas said.

The resident doctors of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) had earlier called for an indefinite strike from November 9 by boycotting all the elective duties without hindering any of the emergency services. However, based on the assurance given by Medical Education minister K Sudhakar that the issue would be resolved within 10 days, the strike was withdrawn.

“It is unfortunate to note that the assurance given by the minister has not been fulfilled. The intent to address the issue is not visible as resident doctors were excluded from the package of Covid-risk allowance announced recently by the Karnataka government” Tejas added.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, admissions to various courses in the NEET have been delayed. The resident doctors say they are overburdened by carrying Covid and non-Covid services for nearly two years.

“We urge the Supreme Court and the Union government to take note of the grievances of the resident doctors. We were waiting patiently till November 25 for some positive outcome of the ongoing Supreme Court proceedings in the matter of NEET counselling. We are already overburdened. However, there seems to be no respite to their physical and mental distress with the next court hearing on January 6, 2022,” KARD stated in its official release.