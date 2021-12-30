Karnataka reports five more Omicron cases; tally now 43

Karnataka on Wednesday reported five more cases of Omicron, taking the state’s tally to 43. Four of the five patients have international travel history.

The fresh cases include a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man who returned from the United States of America, a 53-year-old man with a travel history to Dubai, a 61-year-old man who came to Bengaluru from Ghana, and a 41-year-old man who travelled from Mumbai to Bengaluru.

Barring the case of a 53-year-old man whose vaccination status is not available with the state health department, all the patients were fully vaccinated.

The health department stated that the 53-year-old man landed in Bengaluru on December 23 and was tested at the airport. However, he left the airport before the test results were revealed. “His son picked him up in the car and received the result prior to reaching Trichy. His genome sequencing results came on December 28. The patient is isolated at Trichy General Hospital. His three primary contacts have been tested negative,” an official said.

“The 61-year-old man came to Qatar from Ghana on December 22 and the next day he left for Bengaluru. He tested Covid-19 positive on December 23 and was shifted to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital and is under treatment. His three primary and 14 secondary contacts have not tested positive. His genome sequencing result came on December 28 confirming him for Omicron infection,” the health department said.

The state health minister K Sudhakar informed that all positive persons have been isolated and their primary and secondary contacts have been identified and tested.