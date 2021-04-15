Karnataka reports 1.12 lakh new cases, 545 deaths in first half of April 2021 alone

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar Monday said that the state might face a shortage in the number of beds available for Covid-19 patients. (File photo)

Karnataka has reported over 1.12 lakh new infections and 545 deaths in the first 15 days of April alone as the second wave of the pandemic continues to strike the south Indian state harder than ever before.

To put things into perspective, 45,753 new and 210 fatalities were recorded during the whole of March 2021. The case tally and the death toll have seen a hike of 2.5 times at the end of the first half of April 2021 itself. On Thursday alone, 14,378 more people got infected across the state while 66 deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic, as per statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

Meanwhile, the daily test positivity rates (TPR) has shot up by nearly three times in the last fortnight. The TPR, which was 3.89 per cent on March 31 rose to 11.38 per cent on April 15. The same was at 0.62 per cent on February 28.

However, among 30 districts in the state, Bengaluru continues to top the charts as the state capital alone recorded 77,684 cases in the last 15 days. The death toll in the city during the same time has risen to 344. The same during the entire previous month was 29,190 and 140 respectively. At this rate, the tally and the death toll is set to see a monthly spike of over five times at the end of this month.

Unlike the first wave, the numbers are on the high this time in four other districts as well, namely Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Bidar and Tumakuru.

Mysuru: 3938 cases, 42 deaths

As many as 3938 new infections were reported from Mysuru in the last fortnight as 42 more fatalities were linked to the pandemic. Of these, 327 new Covid-19 cases identified on Thursday alone, as the active caseload in Mysuru rose to 2508. Meanwhile, 199 others recovered from the infection as the cumulative recoveries since March 2020 rose to 56,142 in the district.

At the same time, among five new fatalities confirmed in the last 24 hours were of a 78-year-old female patient, a 77-year-old female patient, a 75-year-old male patient, a 65-year-old female patient, and a 63-year old patient, all diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) before testing positive. Mysuru is the only district other than Bengaluru Urban to have reported over a thousand Covid-19 deaths (1098 till date) since the pandemic broke out.

Kalaburagi: 3,860 cases, 29 deaths

Meanwhile, 29 people died of Covid-19 in the last 15 days in Kalaburagi district as a total of 3850 new infections were reported during the same time. On Thursday alone, 624 more people contracted coronavirus infection, as the total active cases in Kalaburagi rose to 2,666.

The cumulative tally in the Kalyana-Karnataka region has risen further to 27,829 since March 2020. At the same time, 24,791 have recovered from the infection to date.

Bidar: 3444 new cases, 17 deaths

With two more deaths in Bidar linked to Covid-19 on Thursday, the death toll in the district rose to 17 in the last 15 days. Among the deceased were an 82-year-old male patient and a 40-year-old male patient, both diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) while getting admitted to a designated hospital on April 6 and 12 respectively.

Meanwhile, 363 more people tested positive in the north Karnataka district that shares borders with Maharashtra and Telangana. The active caseload in Bidar stands at 2314 as 191 others recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

Tumakuru: 2923 new cases, 11 deaths

With two more deaths in Tumakuru linked to Covid-19 on Thursday, the death toll in the district rose to 11 in the first half of April 2021 alone.

Meanwhile, as many as 2923 people tested positive for Covid-19 since the beginning of this month as the total active caseload rose to 2634. 387 people contracted the infection in the last 24 hours within the neighbouring district of Bengaluru, just 70 kilometres away from the Karnataka capital.

Meanwhile, 21 patients among those admitted to designated Covid-19 hospitals in the district are in the Intensive Care Unit, according to data issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

Bengaluru: BBMP launches new COVID-19 helpline number

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the municipal body governing the Karnataka capital Thursday launched a new Covid-19 helpline number which works around the clock.

Inaugurated the new 1912 helpline in collaboration with Bescom to address the grievances of Covid-infected people under BBMP limits.@BBMPAdmn , Rajesh Gowda, MD, Bescom & @BbmpsplHealth were present. pic.twitter.com/obhKiC4ljz— Gaurav Gupta,IAS (@BBMPCOMM) April 15, 2021

Bengaluru residents can now dial 1912 to contact the helpline to get their queries related to testing, vaccination or medical advice answered. The helpline service will also provide direct assistance to block hospital beds or for admission, to get beds booked in COVID Care Centres, to avail BBMP’s ambulance service or in case a person is in need of medical support for home isolation.

The number, originally operated by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) as its helpline, BBMP had decided to use the facility in the wake of the unprecedented rise in the number of daily Covid-19 cases.

Strict action against pvt hospitals failing to reserve beds for Covid-19: Health Minister

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar Thursday warned private hospitals of strict action if they failed to follow the government’s instructions to reserve 50 per cent beds for Covid treatment.

“Government hospitals in Bengaluru are instructed to reserve more beds for Covid patients. Private hospitals have also been instructed to reserve 50 per cent of the beds. Strict action will be initiated against those who do not cooperate,” Sudhakar said.

The Minister also noted that many private hospitals had reserved only 15 to 20 percent of what they had been directed to. “The government will consider this as a serious lapse, and strict measures will be initiated if orders are not followed.”