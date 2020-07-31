Karnataka removes Sunday lockdowns, night curfew from August 1

Meanwhile, the order stated that with more relaxations of lockdown restrictions, gyms and yoga institutes will be allowed to reopen from August 5 across the state. Meanwhile, the order stated that with more relaxations of lockdown restrictions, gyms and yoga institutes will be allowed to reopen from August 5 across the state.

A day after the central government released guidelines for Unlock 3.0, the Karnataka government has announced to lift the total lockdown on Sunday and the daily night curfew in the state.

The state government had imposed a total lockdown on all Sundays and also had a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am. “In accordance with the unlock 3.0 guidelines from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Sunday lockdown on 2 August has been lifted along with night curfew from 1 August between 9 pm and 5 am,” state Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar said in an order on Thursday.

The guidelines will be in effect from August 1 and valid till August 31. Meanwhile, the educational institutions, including coaching centres, will remain closed till August 31. Theatres, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, and similar places will be closed.

Meanwhile, the order stated that with more relaxations of lockdown restrictions, gyms and yoga institutes will be allowed to reopen from August 5 across the state.

According to the order, there are no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods. “No permission, approval or e-permits will not be required for shipping goods across borders,” added Rao.

The state government has allowed Independence Day celebrations on 15 August in the state, district, taluk, municipal and panchayat levels across the state, with social distancing and in compliance with other health protocols like wearing masks.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported the biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 tally on Thursday with 6,128 people tested positive for the coronavirus, with this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state increased to 1,18,632.

At least 83 patients succumbed to the disease on Thursday, taking the total death tally to 2,230. There were 69,700 active coronavirus cases in the state and ,793 people recovered from the disease, according to the bulletin by the state health department.

Bengaluru reported 2,233 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, which is also highest in a day since the outbreak. The total number of cases in Karnataka’s capital stood at 53,324 of which 365,23 were active cases. The death toll in the city crossed the 1,000-mark s with 22 fatalities on Thursday

Mysuru recorded the second-highest daily addition with 430 cases, followed by Ballari 343, Udupi 248 and Bengaluru Rural with 224, according to the daily bulletin of the health department.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.