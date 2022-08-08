scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022

Karnataka releases Rs 1,059 cr to road transport corporations to clear PF, fuel dues

A senior RTC official said the aid will provide much relief to the RTCs, but much needs to be done in terms of administrative and operational reforms to run the corporations in a better manner.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 8, 2022 3:15:19 pm
The Karnataka government has ordered an aid of Rs 1,059 crore to four road transport corporations. (File Photo)

In a major relief, the Karnataka government has ordered an aid of Rs 1,059 crore to four road transport corporations (RTCs) in the state that have been reeling under heavy losses owing to rising fuel prices and other operational costs.

According to the government order issued on August 4, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) received Rs 330 crore, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) received Rs 279 crore, North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) received Rs 320 crore and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) received Rs 130 crore. The government order stated that Rs 800 crore of the total grant should be used to clear the provident fund (PF) dues and the remaining amount to meet the diesel bills.

The aid comes after IAS officer M R Sreenivasa Murthy, who retired recently, submitted a report in the second week of July on the operations and financial condition of the RTCs to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. In it, he recommended immediate assistance of Rs 2,000 crore to the RTCs to clear the fuel and PF dues. He also asked the government to decide on employees’ demand for pay revision.

More from Bangalore

A senior RTC official said the aid will provide much relief to the road transport corporations, but added that much needs to be done in terms of administrative and operational reforms to run the corporations in a better manner.

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 02:40:10 pm

Premium
