Karnataka releases Rs 1,059 cr to road transport corporations to clear PF, fuel dues

Updated: August 8, 2022 3:15:19 pm
In a major relief, the Karnataka government has ordered an aid of Rs 1,059 crore to four road transport corporations (RTCs) in the state that have been reeling under heavy losses owing to rising fuel prices and other operational costs.
According to the government order issued on August 4, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) received Rs 330 crore, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) received Rs 279 crore, North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) received Rs 320 crore and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) received Rs 130 crore. The government order stated that Rs 800 crore of the total grant should be used to clear the provident fund (PF) dues and the remaining amount to meet the diesel bills.
The aid comes after IAS officer M R Sreenivasa Murthy, who retired recently, submitted a report in the second week of July on the operations and financial condition of the RTCs to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. In it, he recommended immediate assistance of Rs 2,000 crore to the RTCs to clear the fuel and PF dues. He also asked the government to decide on employees’ demand for pay revision.
A senior RTC official said the aid will provide much relief to the road transport corporations, but added that much needs to be done in terms of administrative and operational reforms to run the corporations in a better manner.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze
Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch
Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years agoPremium
Delhi Crime Season 2: Shefali Shah's Vartika Chaturvedi is on hunt for diabolical serial killers
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Delhi: Man with ‘Islamic State links’ remanded in NIA custody till Aug 16
Explained: The PESA Act, and the background of the AAP’s election promise in Gujarat
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu in Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumps
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot dead at 33
CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2022: How to download score card for Arts stream
Kalki Koechlin pumps breast milk on set, writes about ‘mom’s guilt’
Electricity Amendment Bill attack on constitutional rights of states: Punjab CM Mann
Syrma SGS Technology’s Rs 840-crore IPO to open on Friday
Kartik Aaryan: After 7 years and hit films in Bollywood, no one knew my name, called me the ‘monologue guy’
Nick Kyrgios wins Citi Open again; Liudmila Samsonova takes women’s title
Karnataka releases Rs 1,059 cr to road transport corporations to clear PF, fuel dues
Tamil Nadu govt invites inputs from stakeholders on legislation regulating online gaming