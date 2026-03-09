Karnataka releases quota matrix for civic polls in Bengaluru; 47.69% seats for women

The five corporations of the Greater Bengaluru Authority have also published draft voters' lists, with revisions currently underway. (File photo)

Gearing up for Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections in the five newly formed city corporations, the Congress Government in Karnataka published the reservation matrix for all 369 wards on Sunday. None of the corporations has the mandated 50 per cent of the seats reserved for women.

The urban development department has retained the same reservation percentages from the draft notification despite widespread objections, particularly regarding vertical reservation. The women’s quota figures fall short of mandated thresholds.

Among the five corporations, only the East City Corporation, meets the required 50 per cent vertical reservation, with 50 wards. The Central City Corporation stands at 49.2 per cent, the North City Corporation at 48.6 per cent, while the West and South City Corporations have received 42.8 per cent and 44.4 per cent, respectively.