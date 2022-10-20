scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Karnataka reduces cut-off marks for school teacher recruitment exam

Minister J C Madhuswamy says the new cut-off marks will be 45 for core subjects and 50 for languages.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Twitter/@BSBommai)

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to reduce the cut-off marks for core subjects and languages in the schoolteacher recruitment examination.

J C Madhuswamy, minister of law and parliamentary affairs, told reporters later that the cut-off marks would be reduced from 50 to 45 for core subjects and from 60 to 50 for languages.

“The decision to reduce the cut-off marks was taken last year after assessing that there would be around 2,000 vacancies after recruitment. However, the recruitment process had already begun. So we did not want to implement the decision because it would lead to litigation,” Madhusawamy said.

The minister said the candidates would be shortlisted after considering 10 per cent of their of pre-university course marks, 20 per cent of their degree marks and 20 per cent of their B Ed marks. They would be appointed on the basis of merit.

Recruitment of 15,000 teachers for the current academic year is underway, he added.

The minister also announced that the cabinet had approved Rs 15 crore to develop a laboratory at Raichur University.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 09:44:17 pm
