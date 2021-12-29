Karnataka records 566 fresh Covid-19 cases in state, 400 in Bengaluru alone

The case fatality rate for the day stood at 1.06 per cent while the positivity rate is now at 0.52 per cent. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

In a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in a day, Karnataka Wednesday recorded 566 new cases of which, Bengaluru alone accounted for 400, pushing the total number of active cases in the state to 7,771.

Bengaluru also saw the maximum number of deaths due to the virus in the day after it clocked four of the six deaths. The two others were recorded in Chitradurga and Tumkuru.

While Dakshina Kannada logged 33 cases, Kodagu and Kolara reported 14 cases each, Udupi saw 17 and Hassana clocked 31. Bagalkote, Raichuru, Ramanagara, Bidar, Gadag, Yadagiri and Koppala have reported zero cases.

The case fatality rate for the day stood at 1.06 per cent while the positivity rate is now at 0.52 per cent. Meanwhile, the state health department ramped up the testing to 108,726.

Expressing concerns over the rise in Covid-19 cases in the city, Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Gaurav Gupta instructed municipal officials to take up necessary measures to control the spread of the virus by taking up joint operations with police officials in ensuring the strict enforcement of the regulations given by the state government.

“The regulations issued by the state government must be enforced strictly. Restaurants, pubs and clubs should only be allowed to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity. The staffers working at these places should possess an RT-PCR negative certificate and they must be fully-vaccinated. They must comply with covid appropriate behaviours. It should also be ensured that only fully-vaccinated customers are allowed,” Gupta said.

He added BBMP officials along with the city police will ensure no New Year celebrations are arranged at public places.

“Public announcements regarding this must be done in the city. Actions should be taken by BBMP officials and the police against people not obeying covid appropriate behaviours. Avoid public gatherings. Educate the people about the regulations issued by the government by conducting meetings with Residents Welfare Associations, concerned persons of Paying Guest (PGs), hostels and markets. Instruct them to follow the rules,” he added.

Speaking in the meeting, City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said the night curfew after 10 pm is being enforced strictly in the city. “Regulations issued by the government should be enforced strictly. Measures should be taken to avoid public gatherings,” he told the police officials.