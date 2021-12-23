Karnataka records 13 new cases of Omicron, state now has 32

Karnataka Thursday added 13 new cases of Omicron to the list of people affected by the new variant of Covid-19, pushing the total number of cases in the state to 32. Among the new cases are six travellers from the United Kingdom (UK) and one each from Denmark, Nigeria, Ghana and Switzerland.

Among the 13, two children — an 11-year-old girl who travelled from the UK to Bengaluru and a nine-year-old girl who returned from Switzerland to Mangaluru — tested positive for the new variant. This is also the first case of Omicron in Mysuru.

Officials said as many as 11 of the 13 fresh cases were reported in Bengaluru followed by one each from Mysuru and Mangaluru.

Four new cases of Omicron were detected at an apartment in Koramangala — A 26-year-old traveller from the United Kingdom and three of her family members.

Officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said the 26-year-old traveller from the UK had reached Bengaluru with a negative RT-PCR report on December 12.

“The UK returnee had tested negative for the virus at the airport. After two days, she developed symptoms and got herself tested at a private hospital where she was found to be Covid positive. Her family members — mother (50), father (56) and sister (20) — also got tested and their results on December 16 confirmed they were all positive for Covid-19. The apartment was declared a cluster and sealed and their samples were sent for genome sequencing,” a senior BBMP official said.

He added, “The results arrived Wednesday and confirmed that all the members of the family had contracted the Omicron variant of the virus. All the four members of the family are fully-vaccinated.”

A 27-year-old man had reached Mangaluru from Ghana on December 16 and had tested positive for Covid-19 at the Mangaluru International Airport. His genome sequencing samples on December 22 confirmed him to be carrying the Omicron variant. The patient is asymptomatic and his vitals are stable.

State Health minister K Sudhakar Thursday said that Karnataka has vaccinated 75 per cent of its adult population with both the doses. Bengaluru Urban has achieved 100 per cent second dose vaccination coverage.

On Thursday, Karnataka reported 299 Covid-19 positive cases, of which 210 are from Bengaluru. The positivity rate is 0.23 per cent.

With cases of children testing positive for Omicron, Health Commissioner D Randeep told The Indian Express that since children are the largest unvaccinated population, they are vulnerable. “The concern was always about the severity of the cases. We are seeing that the severity is not more in them. The children who have tested positive for Omicron are being treated at hospitals and are recovering,” he said.