Karnataka gram panchayats collect over Rs 1,000 crore in taxes for second year in a row

The Karnataka Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) has set a new record, collecting Rs 1,560.76 crore in taxes for the 2025-26 financial year. This was the second consecutive year that the department’s revenue surged past the Rs 1,000-crore mark.

RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge announced Thursday that the steady growth is a result of aggressive consolidation and reforms across the state’s 5,943 gram panchayats.

The data reveal a consistent upward trajectory since the current government took office. While collections stood at Rs 1,272.54 crore in 2024-25, they rose by over Rs 110 crore to reach Rs 1,382.57 crore in the current cycle, ultimately peaking at a final consolidated figure of Rs 1,560.76 crore.