Karnataka gram panchayats collect over Rs 1,000 crore in taxes for second year in a row

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The Karnataka Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) has set a new record, collecting Rs 1,560.76 crore in taxes for the 2025-26 financial year. This was the second consecutive year that the department’s revenue surged past the Rs 1,000-crore mark.
RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge announced Thursday that the steady growth is a result of aggressive consolidation and reforms across the state’s 5,943 gram panchayats.
The data reveal a consistent upward trajectory since the current government took office. While collections stood at Rs 1,272.54 crore in 2024-25, they rose by over Rs 110 crore to reach Rs 1,382.57 crore in the current cycle, ultimately peaking at a final consolidated figure of Rs 1,560.76 crore.
“Karnataka has already earned national recognition last year by securing the top position in tax collection and revenue consolidation. The steady year-on-year growth in collections shows efficient administration, strict enforcement of rules, and improved tax collection systems,” he said.
The minister said the efficiency of meeting tax demands has improved from 80 per cent in 2024-25 to 89 per cent in 2025-26. He also cited widespread awareness campaigns and dedicated drives by bill collectors.
“Every rupee collected is reinvested into the villages for public works: streetlights, roads, and drainage, laying the foundation for holistic rural progress,” Kharge added.
While 11 of the 31 districts met or exceeded their specific targets, performance varied across regions. Vijayanagar district was noted as the lowest performer, recording a collection rate of 65 per cent, prompting calls for more focused recovery drives in the coming quarter.
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