‘Karnataka Ratna’ award for Puneeth Rajkumar on November 1

Actor late Puneeth Rajkumar will be conferred with the ‘Karnataka Ratna’ award — the highest civilian honour in Karnataka — on November 1, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Thursday.

Bommai added the award will be distributed at an event held in front of the Vidhana Soudha. Though the award was announced earlier, it was finalised in a meeting held Thursday.

Bommai further said that since 2009, only eight people have been conferred with the award. “His (Rajkumar) life contributions are immense and have left a mark in the minds of the people. He deserves to be Karnataka Ratna,” Bommai said.

One of the most popular actors in the state, Rajkumar had died of cardiac arrest in October last year at the age of 46. He was the youngest of the five children of Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Dr Rajkumar.

Puneeth had won a national award as a child artist. He started playing lead actor roles in 2002 and starred in 29 films.

The Karnataka Ratna award was instituted in 1992. Renowned author Kuvempu and Dr Rajkumar were the first to win the award.