Karnataka ramping up infrastructure to battle third Covid wave

Karnataka, in preparation of an anticipated third wave, is upgrading its infrastructure, including oxygen generation units and plants and is also increasing the number of covid beds, says Covid task force in charge and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan C.N.

Karnataka has been one of the worst affected states by the pandemic in the country, with the second-highest caseload, of over 25 lakh cases, as well as the second-highest death toll, of nearly 33,000 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.

“The virus spread very fast in this second wave, so much so that we just did not have adequate time to respond – most states did not. There was tremendous pressure on ICUs and the health infrastructure. In preparation for a possible third wave, we are already ramping up infrastructure so such a situation does not recur,” says Ashwath Narayan.

The Karnataka government recently set up a 13-member committee, headed by renowned cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty, to come up with a plan to tackle the third wave. But even before the committee submits such a plan, the state government is already ramping up its oxygen supply and ICU and oxygen beds in the state, and focusing on rural areas, which the Deputy CM says had been hit the hardest.

The state government is tracking the increased Oxygen requirement through a three-pronged strategy – of increasing supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO), scaling of localized generation capacity through Oxygen Generators and large-scale procurement of Concentrators and Cylinders.

Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa inaugurates 100-bedded Covid Field Hospital with ICU & critical care facilities in Chitradurga and Hubballi. (PTI) Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa inaugurates 100-bedded Covid Field Hospital with ICU & critical care facilities in Chitradurga and Hubballi. (PTI)

While the Indian Government increased the allocation of oxygen to Karnataka from 1015MT to 1200MT, in addition, Karnataka has received 40 tonnes of oxygen from Bahrain and another 319 tonnes of oxygen from Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. “Another 1062.14 through a train. Action is being taken to increase the oxygen generation capacity in the State which helps us be prepared for a potential third Wave. We are setting up 127 Oxygen Generation Units in the medical college hospitals, district hospitals, and taluka hospitals,’’says Dr.Ashwath Narayan.

These include 62 oxygen generation units are being set up using State Government funds, 28 allocated by the Centre, 24 by NHAI, 11 are being received under CSR and two from foreign countries.

“To help reduce the stress on the need for Oxygen in Districts and Taluks across the State we are procuring up to 10,000 Oxygen Cylinders, We have already received 730 oxygen cylinders in the last 15-20 days. 380 have been given by the Government of India and 350 from foreign countries. These cylinders have been allocated to the needy districts,” he added.

The state government has decided to set up 22 oxygen-generation plants in 18 medical institutes across the states by giving subsidies to private medical college hospitals to increase the number of oxygen beds and set up oxygen generation units.

In March 2020, the Karnataka Health Department had 1970 oxygenated beds, 444 ICUs, and 610 ICUs with ventilators. The infrastructure has been ramped up to now include more than 24000 oxygenated beds, 1145 ICU beds, 2058 ventilated beds, and 1248 beds with HFNCs. Similarly, in the Medical Education Department, the number of oxygen beds has increased from 4700 to 9405. The number of ventilated beds from 341 to 646 and the number of HFNCs from 15 to 570. The state government has given 200 ventilators to private hospitals and is in the process of procuring more.

Nurses head for a week long duty inside Nurses head for a week long duty inside COVID-19 wards, at Ramaiah Medical College Hospital in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

While the government is ramping up infrastructure in Bangalore on a war footing, its focus this time is on its rural areas.

“We have decided not to allow home isolation of COVID-19 patients who are asymptomatic and those with mild symptoms in the rural areas and urban slums. It is now mandatory for these patients to be admitted to the Covid Care Centres (CCC). Hostels in rural areas will be transformed into CCCs,’’ said Dr Ashwath Narayan.

In the 207 community health centres which have 30 beds each, all beds will be converted into oxygenated beds. Of these, every CHC will have 5 ICU beds and 5 HDU beds. In taluk hospitals, 50 ICU beds including 15 ventilators and six paediatric beds will be made available. Each of the district centres, which has no medical college, will now have 100 ICU beds. Physical triage will be made compulsory for hospitalization for judicious use of the resources. The government will procure 1000 oxygen utility regulatory devices developed by DRDO and will set up oxygen bottling plants in nine districts.

“We have also mandated that medical students, including post-graduation students, will be deployed in rural areas to provide treatment. We don’t believe we will fall short on manpower. As a matter of fact, we have decided that each PHC will have two doctors instead of the mandated one,’’ he added.