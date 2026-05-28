Karnataka man dies after alleged assault by woman’s in-laws

The police said that despite the marriage, Khasim and the woman were allegedly in touch with each other, and he would occasionally visit the area near her husband's residence.

A 27-year-old painter from Karnataka’s Ramanagara died a day after he was allegedly assaulted by the family members of a married woman with whom he was previously in a relationship on May 25, the police said on Thursday.

Mohammed Khasim, who was attacked in the Byatarayanapura police station limits on the suburbs of Bengaluru city, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to the police, Khasim, a resident of Beedi Colony, had been in a relationship with the woman for nearly six to seven years. However, three years ago, she married another man and was living with him at Shyamanna Garden, Byatarayanapura.