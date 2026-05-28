Karnataka man dies after alleged assault by woman’s in-laws

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A 27-year-old painter from Karnataka’s Ramanagara died a day after he was allegedly assaulted by the family members of a married woman with whom he was previously in a relationship on May 25, the police said on Thursday.
Mohammed Khasim, who was attacked in the Byatarayanapura police station limits on the suburbs of Bengaluru city, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.
According to the police, Khasim, a resident of Beedi Colony, had been in a relationship with the woman for nearly six to seven years. However, three years ago, she married another man and was living with him at Shyamanna Garden, Byatarayanapura.
The police said that despite the marriage, Khasim and the woman were allegedly in touch with each other, and he would occasionally visit the area near her husband’s residence.
The police said the woman’s husband and his family members had objected to Khasim’s visit to their house and had allegedly warned him earlier.
According to the police, Khasim reportedly went near the woman’s house around 6 pm on May 25, and subsequently, the husband and his family members allegedly confronted and assaulted him. Local people intervened, stopped the fight, and reportedly sent him away after settling the matter temporarily.
“He returned to Ramanagara after the assault, but developed severe pain the next morning. He was shifted to a hospital where he died during treatment,” a police officer said.
Following a complaint by Khasim’s parents, the Byatarayanapura police registered a murder case against the woman’s husband and his family members. The police said some suspects have been detained for questioning, and further investigation is underway.
Khasim worked as a painter and was also involved in scrap-related work in Ramanagara, the police added.
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