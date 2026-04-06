Grading for third language: pro-Kannada group wants governor’s removal for urging review, says he’s working for ‘Hindi mafia’

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The row over the Karnataka Government adopting grading for Hindi and other third-language papers in Class 10 intensified on Monday, with the pro-Kannada Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) demanding Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s “immediate removal” from the state for urging a review of the decision.
Gehlot has written to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh asking the Government to re-examine its decision to shift from marks to a grading system for the third-languages papers.
The organisation protested in Bengaluru alleging that the governor’s letter was part of a “conspiracy to impose Hindi permanently in Karnataka”.
KRV president T A Narayan Gowda said the governor appeared to be working in favour of a “Hindi mafia”. “We demand the immediate removal of the governor from the state,” he said while addressing the demonstration.
The KRV also condemned the “haste” with which the governor responded to a letter from an “unknown organisation” called the Association of Preservation of Local Languages, which objected to the Government’s decision. Gehlot wrote to the chief secretary based on the association’s letter.
“Karnataka’s education policy will be determined by the state government. We elected the state government for this purpose. Who is the governor to question this?” a statement issued by Gowda said, adding that any attempt to revert to the marking system would lead to a “blood revolution”.
On March 27, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced a grading system for third-language papers. Around a week later, on April 3, the governor wrote to the chief secretary, stating that the policy would weaken linguistic diversity and reduce motivation to learn Hindi.
The Government says the decision aims to decrease the academic burden on schoolchildren.
Students can choose Hindi, English, Kannada, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu, or Marathi as their third language.
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