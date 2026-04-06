Grading for third language: pro-Kannada group wants governor’s removal for urging review, says he’s working for ‘Hindi mafia’

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has written to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh asking the Government to re-examine its decision to shift from marks to a grading system for third-language papers. (File Photo)

The row over the Karnataka Government adopting grading for Hindi and other third-language papers in Class 10 intensified on Monday, with the pro-Kannada Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) demanding Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s “immediate removal” from the state for urging a review of the decision.

Gehlot has written to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh asking the Government to re-examine its decision to shift from marks to a grading system for the third-languages papers.

The organisation protested in Bengaluru alleging that the governor’s letter was part of a “conspiracy to impose Hindi permanently in Karnataka”.

KRV president T A Narayan Gowda said the governor appeared to be working in favour of a “Hindi mafia”. “We demand the immediate removal of the governor from the state,” he said while addressing the demonstration.