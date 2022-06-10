I voted Congress, because I love it, says JD(S) MLA on Rajya Sabha polls

K Srinivasa Gowda, JD(S) MLA from Kolar, Friday told reporters that he voted for the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha polls. This comes amid remarks by the party chief H D Kumaraswamy that Congress leader Siddaramaiah had asked JD(S) MLAs to not vote for their own party but for the grand old party.

“I have voted for Congress because I love it,” Gowda said.

Along with Gowda, another JD(S) MLA S R Srinivas from Gubbi voted for Congress.

In the Karnataka Assembly, which has 224 seats, the Congress has 70 MLAs, the BJP has 121 seats and the JD(S) has 32. The ruling BJP is set to win two of the four seats, and the Congress one. The fourth seat, however, is turning out to be a crucial one with both the Congress and the BJP fielding an extra candidate each. The Congress has fielded former environment minister Jairam Ramesh and Mansoor Ali Khan. The BJP’s candidates are Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor Jaggesh, and Karnataka MLC Lahar Singh Siroya. Real estate baron D Kupendra Reddy is JD(S)’s candidate.

On Thursday, Siddaramaiah shared a letter over Twitter, asking JD(S) MLAs to support the Congress candidate, while Kumaraswamy had tweeted asking Congress to give support to the JD(S) candidate to defeat the BJP.

On Friday morning, speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy accused Siddaramaiah of “hores-trading”. “Today, he (Siddaramaiah) told the local media that he didn’t write to my MLAs. He had even tweeted the letter from his social media account. Now, he’s denying what he said yesterday. This shows his double standards,” Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by ANI.