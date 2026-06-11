Mallikarjun Kharge, Pawan Khera, M Nagaraj elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka

Mallikarjun Kharge's term was supposed to end this month. However, the Congress decided to renominate him to the Upper House. (PTI File Photo)

All four candidates fielded by the Congress and the BJP for the Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka were elected unopposed Thursday.

The Congress nominees were AICC president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge; AICC media and publicity department chairperson, Pawan Khera; and AICC secretary, Mansoor Ali Khan. The BJP’s pick for the biennial election was Prof M Nagaraj.

Kharge’s term was also supposed to end this month. However, the party decided to renominate him to the Upper House.

Polls for the four seats, which are elected by state MLAs, were scheduled for June 18. However, since there were no other contenders, the four candidates were declared as winners.