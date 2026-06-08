BJP rules out another Rajya Sabha term for HD Deve Gowda, picks M Nagaraja

Despite expectations in the JD(S) that its coalition partner in the state would back HD Deve Gowda, the BJP chose M Nagaraja, an OBC, instead.

In a midnight announcement, the BJP picked Prof M Nagaraja as its candidate for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka, signalling the end of the parliamentary career of the 93-year-old JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.

Despite expectations in the JD(S) that its coalition partner in the state would back the senior politician, the Bharatiya Janata Party chose Nagaraja, an OBC, instead.

The JD(S) also did not get a candidate assured of winning in the polls for the Legislative Council seats. The BJP picked Lingaraj Patil, a Lingayat and former president of the state disciplinary committee, and Raghu Kautilya, who heads the state OBC Morcha. While both Nagaraja and Patil hail from Hubballi, Raghu hails from Mysuru.