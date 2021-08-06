Karnataka: Losses due to recent rains, landslides in Shivamogga estimated to be around Rs 418 cr, says minister

Over 1,018 houses were partially damaged while another 126 were completely damaged. (PTI)

An estimated loss of Rs 418 crore has been recorded at Karnataka’s Shivamogga district after the recent landslides and floods that followed incessant rains since July 22, minister K S Eshwarappa said on Friday.

“The State government will provide compensation for the kin of those who lost their lives and others those who have suffered loss of property during the heavy rains. It is estimated that a loss of Rs 418 crore has taken place in the district,” he told reporters in Shivamogga.

Eshwarappa clarified that officials were still under the process of assessing losses and the process would be completed in four days. “The rains have inflicted damage to agriculture land, roads, government buildings, bridges, schools, and houses,” he said after overseeing the preliminary assessment held by the district administration.

According to officials of the district administration, as much as 4,609 hectares of agricultural land, 1,132 hectares of horticultural land, and another 240 hectares of land belonging to others have suffered damages. Meanwhile, 1,018 houses were partially damaged while another 126 were completely damaged. The report further noted that 2,033 electric poles, 1,000 primary school buildings, 309 Anganwadi centres, 2,033 electric poles, 326 tanks and 196 bridges were also damaged.

Taking roads into account at least 168 kilometres of urban roads, 138 km of district major roads, and 56 kilometres of state highway were also damaged due to the same. As many as four people were noted to have lost lives at the same time.

Eshwarappa’s statement comes a couple of days after ministers in the state were tasked to review the situation pertaining to floods by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The CM had deployed ministers to various districts of the state for review visits, after which a detailed report was sought.

Eshwarappa was accompanied by his new colleague in the Bommai-led cabinet Araga Jnanendra when they visited the affected areas of Theerthahalli — Bharatipura, Edehalli, Yogi Narasipura, Heggarbetta, Geruvalli, and surrounding areas. Even though Jnanendra was made in charge of the Chikkamagaluru district, he accompanied the review visits as he is the jurisdictional (Theerthahalli) MLA.



Other ministers are expected to hand over such reports, also pertaining to the Covid-19 situation in the districts allocated to them respectively, in the coming days.

Last week, CM Bommai had requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to designate a central team to assess damages inflicted by the floods in at least 13 districts in the state.