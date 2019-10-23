Bangalore, Karnataka Rains Live Updates: Heavy rains likely in Karnataka this week

Bangalore, Karnataka Rains Live Updates:

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alert in several districts in Karnataka and has predicted heavy rains in various parts of the state and Bengaluru this week.

The authorities declared holidays for schools and colleges in rain-hit Belagavi, Bagalkote and Vijayapura districts till Friday. Due to heavy rain on Tuesday evening several trees uprooted in Bengaluru. According to civic body officials, the waterlogging was reported from Ashoka Pillar Road, Vellara Junction, Shanthinagar, Mysore Road, JC Road, Tumkur Road and Old Madras Road.

Bengaluru IMD Director CS Patil said a red alert had been issued for coastal and north interior Karnataka and an orange alert for south interior Karnataka. “Bengaluru and Karnataka will experience more rain this week, a red alert has been issued for coastal and north interior Karnataka and an orange alert for south interior Karnataka from October 23,” Patil said.