Heavy rains lash parts of Karnataka; Kodagu man swept away in flood

A 70-year-old man, identified as Babi Chinappa, a resident of Avandoor village in Madikeri Taluk, Kodagu district, was found dead on Thursday after being washed away in floodwaters due to heavy rain in the district.

According to the district administration, Chinappa was washed away by an overflowing stream near his house on Wednesday. The NDRF, SDRF and police conducted an overnight search operation and found the body this morning.

Heavy rains coupled with gusty winds since Wednesday morning across Kodagu district disrupted normal life.

A minor landslide was reported on Madikeri-Mangaluru NH275.

An All India Radio tower in Madikeri is on the verge of collapse following a landslide right at the foot of the radio station tower.

The platform at Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala is submerged.

The district administration has declared a yellow alert in the district on Thursday. An orange alert has been declared on Friday, a red alert on Saturday, an orange alert on Sunday and a yellow alert next Monday.

Following heavy rain in Dakshina Kannada district in coastal Karnataka for the past four days, the Kumaradhara river in Kukke Subrahmanya is flowing above danger level.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), heavy rainfall was reported in Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chikkamagalur, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district on Wednesday night.

“Under the influence of the three systems, North Interior Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and coastal Karnataka will receive widespread rainfall until July 18,” said C S Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru.

Bengaluru is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall over the next two days with a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius, according to IMD. Surface wind is likely to be strong and gusty at times, reaching a speed of 40 kmph, the weather department added.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been sounded in Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu till July 17, and a yellow alert in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir.