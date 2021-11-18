Karnataka rains: IMD sounds Orange alert for Bengaluru, Yellow in 9 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Bengaluru predicting widespread rainfall over the next two days. In the next 48 hours, rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka and at many places over North Interior Karnataka.

Subsequently, a Yellow alert has been issued for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Chamarajanagara and Mysuru districts. Yellow alert is defined as, isolated heavy rains more than 64.5 mm.

The MeT department has issued an Orange Alert for Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Shimoga and Tumkuru districts. An Orange alert means isolated very heavy rains in the range of 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm.

The well-marked low pressure area over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal has concentrated into a depression.

While the Bengaluru city observatory recorded 3.6 mm of rainfall, HAL observatory recorded 4 mm, Kempegowda International Airport saw 2.6 mm rain, Electronic City saw 2.5mm rain, EMPRI recorded 2.5 mm rain, Jnanabharathi BU campus saw 3 mm rain, KSNDMC campus saw 7 mm rain and Uttarahalli saw 1.5 mm. These recordings are till 6 pm of November 18.

In October, Bengaluru received 168 mm rainfall and the following month in November, the city has till now recorded 155 mm rainfall so far. There is a possibility of the rainfall exceeding 50 mm in the next 48 hours.