Reservoirs filled to brim in Karnataka, 73 rain-related deaths this monsoon: Natural disaster monitoring centre

Owing to heavy rainfall, many reservoirs in Karnataka are filled to the brim and outflow from these has increased, according to data shared by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

The outflow from the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) reservoir in Mandya district crossed 98,119 cusecs (cubic foot per second) Monday, it said. It also stated that the reservoir reached the level of 37.52 metres against its capacity of 38.04 metres. The district authorities asked the people living downstream of the KRS reservoir to move to safer locations with their belongings.

The outflow from the Kabini reservoir in Mysore district was 26,000 cusecs, according to the data. The release from Tungabhadra reservoir in Vijayanagara district, which had reached the full reservoir level (FRL) of 497.71 metres in July, crossed one lakh cusecs, it added.

The data also showed that the outflow from the Hemavathi reservoir in Hassan district was at the rate of 29,800 cusecs.

An official from the KSNDMC said: “The catchment areas of the rivers like Cauvery and Hemavathi have received good amounts of rainfall resulting in an increased inflow of water into the KRS and other reservoirs. Since the inflow of water into the reservoirs is high it has to be balanced and hence the outflow is increased. The tourism and pilgrimage places in Srirangapatna, including Wellesley bridge, Paschimavahini and Gosayaghat, will be closed”

73 rain-related deaths since June 1

According to the KSNDMC, since June 1, 73 people and 505 animals have died in rain-related incidents in the state. Over 7,386 people stay in the 75 relief camps opened by the government. Owing to heavy rains, crops in over 13,8594 hectares of land have been affected.

As many as 666 houses were completely damaged, 2,949 severely damaged and 17,750 partially damaged. 8,197 people were evacuated and 75 relief camps opened in different parts of the state. Over 21,727 people and 161 villages have been affected due to heavy rainfall. The state has received 662 mm of rainfall since June 1, according to the KSNDMC data.

Infrastructure damage assessment by the KSNDMC

Electric polls- 17,066

Transformers- 1,472

Primary schools- 4,561

Anganwadi-2,249

Primary health centres- 122

Roads- 11,768 km

bridge/culvert- 1,152

Minor irrigation tanks- 95