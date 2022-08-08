scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Reservoirs filled to brim in Karnataka, 73 rain-related deaths this monsoon: Natural disaster monitoring centre

The district authorities asked the people living downstream of the KRS reservoir to move to safer locations with their belongings.

Written by Aksheev Thakur | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 8, 2022 5:26:13 pm
Bengaluru rain, Bengaluru weather, Bangalore newsAccording to the KSNDMC, since June 1, 73 people and 505 animals have died in rain-related incidents in the state.

Owing to heavy rainfall, many reservoirs in Karnataka are filled to the brim and outflow from these has increased, according to data shared by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

The outflow from the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) reservoir in Mandya district crossed 98,119 cusecs (cubic foot per second) Monday, it said. It also stated that the reservoir reached the level of 37.52 metres against its capacity of 38.04 metres. The district authorities asked the people living downstream of the KRS reservoir to move to safer locations with their belongings.

The outflow from the Kabini reservoir in Mysore district was 26,000 cusecs, according to the data. The release from Tungabhadra reservoir in Vijayanagara district, which had reached the full reservoir level (FRL) of 497.71 metres in July, crossed one lakh cusecs, it added.

The data also showed that the outflow from the Hemavathi reservoir in Hassan district was at the rate of 29,800 cusecs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumpsPremium
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumps
Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips...Premium
Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips...
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economy
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...Premium
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...

An official from the KSNDMC said: “The catchment areas of the rivers like Cauvery and Hemavathi have received good amounts of rainfall resulting in an increased inflow of water into the KRS and other reservoirs. Since the inflow of water into the reservoirs is high it has to be balanced and hence the outflow is increased. The tourism and pilgrimage places in Srirangapatna, including Wellesley bridge, Paschimavahini and Gosayaghat, will be closed”

73 rain-related deaths since June 1

According to the KSNDMC, since June 1, 73 people and 505 animals have died in rain-related incidents in the state. Over 7,386 people stay in the 75 relief camps opened by the government. Owing to heavy rains, crops in over 13,8594 hectares of land have been affected.

As many as 666 houses were completely damaged, 2,949 severely damaged and 17,750 partially damaged. 8,197 people were evacuated and 75 relief camps opened in different parts of the state. Over 21,727 people and 161 villages have been affected due to heavy rainfall. The state has received 662 mm of rainfall since June 1, according to the KSNDMC data.

Infrastructure damage assessment by the KSNDMC

Electric polls- 17,066

Transformers- 1,472

Primary schools- 4,561

Anganwadi-2,249

Primary health centres- 122

Roads- 11,768 km

bridge/culvert- 1,152

More from Bangalore

Minor irrigation tanks- 95

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 05:24:35 pm

Most Popular

1

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

2

Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch

3

Nitish Kumar 'reaches out' to Congress, RJD and JD(U) rally MLAs

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze

5

IND vs WI 5th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 88 runs, win series 4-1

Featured Stories

C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Explained: What to watch out for as talks on US-China audit deal drag on
Explained: What to watch out for as talks on US-China audit deal drag on
Explained: The PESA Act, and the background of the AAP's election promise...
Explained: The PESA Act, and the background of the AAP's election promise...
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
Bihar: Together and apart, where the parties stand
Bihar: Together and apart, where the parties stand
Bulldozers demolish illegal extensions at home of man who pushed, abused woman at Noida society

Bulldozers demolish illegal extensions at home of man who pushed, abused woman at Noida society

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago
Idea Exchange

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago

Premium
UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

Investors fear loss after ED probes WazirX, many opt for withdrawal

Investors fear loss after ED probes WazirX, many opt for withdrawal

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

Premium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement