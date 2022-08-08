Reservoirs filled to brim in Karnataka, 73 rain-related deaths this monsoon: Natural disaster monitoring centre

Updated: August 8, 2022 5:26:13 pm
Owing to heavy rainfall, many reservoirs in Karnataka are filled to the brim and outflow from these has increased, according to data shared by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).
The outflow from the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) reservoir in Mandya district crossed 98,119 cusecs (cubic foot per second) Monday, it said. It also stated that the reservoir reached the level of 37.52 metres against its capacity of 38.04 metres. The district authorities asked the people living downstream of the KRS reservoir to move to safer locations with their belongings.
The outflow from the Kabini reservoir in Mysore district was 26,000 cusecs, according to the data. The release from Tungabhadra reservoir in Vijayanagara district, which had reached the full reservoir level (FRL) of 497.71 metres in July, crossed one lakh cusecs, it added.
The data also showed that the outflow from the Hemavathi reservoir in Hassan district was at the rate of 29,800 cusecs.
Subscriber Only Stories
An official from the KSNDMC said: “The catchment areas of the rivers like Cauvery and Hemavathi have received good amounts of rainfall resulting in an increased inflow of water into the KRS and other reservoirs. Since the inflow of water into the reservoirs is high it has to be balanced and hence the outflow is increased. The tourism and pilgrimage places in Srirangapatna, including Wellesley bridge, Paschimavahini and Gosayaghat, will be closed”
73 rain-related deaths since June 1
According to the KSNDMC, since June 1, 73 people and 505 animals have died in rain-related incidents in the state. Over 7,386 people stay in the 75 relief camps opened by the government. Owing to heavy rains, crops in over 13,8594 hectares of land have been affected.
As many as 666 houses were completely damaged, 2,949 severely damaged and 17,750 partially damaged. 8,197 people were evacuated and 75 relief camps opened in different parts of the state. Over 21,727 people and 161 villages have been affected due to heavy rainfall. The state has received 662 mm of rainfall since June 1, according to the KSNDMC data.
Infrastructure damage assessment by the KSNDMC
Electric polls- 17,066
Transformers- 1,472
Primary schools- 4,561
Anganwadi-2,249
Primary health centres- 122
Roads- 11,768 km
bridge/culvert- 1,152
Minor irrigation tanks- 95
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years agoPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Pakistani militant leader killed in Afghanistan: Officials
‘Gully Boy ke baad bohot paisa kamaya hai’: Vijay Varma corrects report that says parents were assured of his success after Darlings
Equity mutual funds’ inflow drops 43% to Rs 8,898 crore in July
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
UK prime ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: ‘She is a total nightmare’
Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma’s dance on Telugu hit number is too good to miss
Sridevi warned Janhvi Kapoor against joining Bollywood: ‘You get hurt too much’
Bihar: Together and apart, where the parties stand
UP minister Rakesh Sachan sentenced in 1991 Arms Act case, gets bail
Adani Ports Q1 net profit drops 17% to Rs 1,091.56 crore
Brahmastra song Deva Deva: Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva unlocks his powers in ‘fiery’ devotional number. Watch
Delhi Crime is a reflection of our passion for storytelling: Shefali Shah