Karnataka rains: IMD predicts heavy showers this week

The India Meteorological Department has predicted widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala, Tamilnadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for the next 5 days (November 22-26). Coastal Karnataka will also experience isolated heavy rainfall in the same period.

As per the IMD, Bengaluru will receive light to moderate rainfall today and tomorrow. The capital city will receive light showers from November 24 to November 26.

Students use umbrellas to protect themselves from rain, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo) Students use umbrellas to protect themselves from rain, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

On November 22, the Yelahanka zone received the highest rainfall of 153 mm, Horamavu in Mahadevapura zone received 103 mm, Kannuru gram panchayat (143.5 mm), Vidyaranyapura (153.6 mm).

Several apartment premises in Yelahanka, Bhavani Nagar complained of waterlogging. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received waterlogging complaints from RR Nagar, Mahadevapura and Dasarahalli.

Following complaints of inundation of the areas in the Yelahanka zone the BBMP officials took stock of the situation on Sunday night. The drainage chambers in Yelahanka overflowed.

On November 17, BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta instructed the officials to take up necessary works which will prevent waterlogging in the Yelahanka zone. He said, “Yelahanka zone should not suffer during the rainy season and officials need to take up works as and when necessary. The issues pertaining to water entering the houses and waterlogging on the roads should be fixed and rain water should be channelized to storm water drains where water will flow smoothly.”

He added that the BBMP ward engineers along with the BWSSB should work together in removing the silt from the drains so that the water accumulated on the road could be channelised there.

IMD recorded 1480.2 mm of rainfall in Bengaluru this year. In 2017, the city received 1696 mm.