Heavy rains in Karnataka drive up vegetable prices in Bengaluru

Heavy rains in parts of Karnataka over the last week have driven up vegetable prices in Bengaluru with most vegetables now costing over Rs 50 per kg. The incessant downpour has also destroyed crops in several areas, reducing the quality of vegetables arriving in the market.

Tomatoes now cost Rs 100-110 per kg in retail, up from Rs 80 last month. While capsicum costs Rs 130 per kg, brinjal sells at Rs 75 and onion at Rs 48 per kg.

The vegetables in Bengaluru mostly arrive from Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural district, Ramanagara and Tumakuru, the districts affected by the recent rains.

Explained | Why Bengaluru neighbourhoods were flooded during recent rain

Speaking to The Indian Express, President of Dasanapura Kempegowda Market Traders’ Association Govindappa said, “The supply of vegetables to the market has reduced over the last four days due to the heavy rains in various districts around Bengaluru. If the rain continues, the prices will shoot up by up to 20 per cent in the coming days.”

According to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Centre, the rains during November 1-21 have caused extensive damage to agriculture and horticulture crops, resulting in huge losses across the state.

Also Read | Karnataka: 24 people died owing to unseasonal rainfall in November

On Monday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited Kolar district to assess the crop loss and instructed officials to transfer the compensation amount to the affected farmers’ accounts at the earliest.

“I have seen extensive damage to ragi, vegetables, horticulture and floriculture crops. Floodwaters from Mudavadi irrigation tank have cut off road connectivity in the area. About 790 houses have been damaged. Agriculture crops across 48,333 hectares and horticulture crops across 6,966 hectares have been affected. Roads extending up to 189 km and 34 bridges have also sustained damages according to preliminary reports,” Bommai had said.