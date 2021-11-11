Karnataka rains: Orange alert in six districts, Bengaluru to remain chilly

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the depression over central Bay of Bengal is likely to cross the Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast Thursday, triggering rainfall in parts of Karnataka. The department has declared an orange alert in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Kolar and Tumkur districts, while a yellow alert has been issued for Ballari, Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara and Shimoga districts.

The well-marked low-pressure area that lay over Bay of Bengal had intensified into a depression by Wednesday evening. On Thursday morning, it was lying over southwest Bay of Bengal about 130 km east-southeast of Chennai and 150 km east-northeast of Puducherry. The IMD stated that the depression is likely to move towards west-northwest and cross the coast by Thursday evening.

“This weather system is also going to impact many districts of Karnataka, particularly the southern districts. So, under the influence of this depression, the IMD is expecting widespread rain over south interior districts of Karnataka and from November 12 (Friday) onwards, the rains will be fairly widespread and isolated heavy rainfall will be recorded till November 15 (Monday),” Dr Geeta Agnihotri, Director-in-Charge, IMD Bengaluru told The Indian Express.

“The intensity of the rainfall will be light to moderate (15.5 mm to 64.4 mm). The isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall will be particularly in the eastern districts of south Karnataka like Chitradurga, Tumkuru and Kolar. An orange alert has been issued in these districts,” she added.

Bengaluru will continue to record chilly weather for the next few days. Moreover, heavy rainfall can be expected in the state capital till Monday. “Due to the depression over the Bay of Bengal, the sky is cloudy. This system will take time to dissipate. So Bengaluru will experience cold weather for the next couple of days,” Agnihotri said.