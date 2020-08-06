Karnataka: Heavy rains continue to batter Kodagu, four missing as landslide hits Talacauvery

Police at the site of the landslide in Madikeri-Virajpet road (Express Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP) Police at the site of the landslide in Madikeri-Virajpet road (Express Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP)

For the fourth day running, Kodagu (Coorg) in South Karnataka received heavy rainfall, disrupting normal life, with the district bracing for a flood-like situation. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert in several districts in Karnataka and said rainfall would continue for the next four to five days due to the formation of a low-pressure area in peninsular India.

In the two years, Kodagu district has been crippled by floods and landslides during the monsoon season. Four people were missing after a massive landslide in Talacauvery, the birthplace of River Cauvery near Bhagamandala area, was reported on Wednesday night.

#JUSTIN: A landslide in Talacauvery, the birthplace of River Cauvery in #Kodagu district. According to District Commissioner Anies Kanmani Joy four people are missing including the temple priest of Talacauvery Temple after the landslide.m @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/esGfuPUxPx — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) August 6, 2020

“A landslide has been reported in the Bramhagiri hills near Talacauvery, where two houses belonging to the temple priests have been damaged. Residents of one house have already shifted to a new place a few days back, but residents of another house, which had four people, are missing,” said Kodagu District Commissioner Anies Kanmani Joy.

The district administration has sent an Advance Rescue Team to Talacauvey. In Bhagamandala, the water level in Cauvery is rising by the day, inundating the road connecting to Napoklu. The water level has also risen at Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala, where rivers Cauvery, Kannike, and Sujyothi merge with Naganakatte.

A massive landslide in Talacauvery, the birthplace of River Cauvery near Bhagamandala area was reported on Wednesday night A massive landslide in Talacauvery, the birthplace of River Cauvery near Bhagamandala area was reported on Wednesday night

Locals have said the bridge across River Cauvery in Bethri is likely to submerge anytime if the rains continue. The district administration has closed the Bethri bridge, which links Virajpet and Madikeri.

Kodagu continued to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday, with gusty winds uprooting trees and electric poles, cutting off power and telephone connectivity across the district.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued red alert in several districts. “Red alert has been announced in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chickamagalur, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hassan due to heavy rainfall in the region from last two-three days,” said CS Patil, director of India Meteorological Department.

The district administration has closed the Bethri bridge that links Virajpet and Madikeri (Express Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP) The district administration has closed the Bethri bridge that links Virajpet and Madikeri (Express Photo by Darshan Devaiah BP)

Residents of Kodagu can dial the toll-free number 1077 and complaints can be lodged through WhatsApp on 8550001077.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who is being admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru after testing positive for COVID-19, has announced the release of Rs 50 crore for initial flood relief work. “Yediyurappa has spoken to district commissioner’s of various districts via phone and reviewed rain-related situations in the state,” the CMO said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd