21% rainfall deficit in Karnataka despite heavy showers over past week

The spell of heavy rain in parts of Karnataka over the past week has not helped reduce the state’s rainfall deficit. The downpour, however, has slightly increased water levels in major reservoirs. All districts have recorded deficit rainfall during the monsoon season starting on June 1.

Bengaluru Urban is among the worst-hit districts, recording a 34 per cent deficit. Until August 9, the district received 127 mm of rainfall, against a normal of 197 mm for the period. Vijayanagara and Mysuru have received less than half their normal rainfall. For Vijayanagara, the deficit was 58 per cent, whereas it was 51 per cent for Mysuru. Chamarajanagar (47 per cent deficit), Kolar (42 per cent), and Ballari (41 per cent) are the other severely affected districts.