Monsoon divide: Bengaluru sees excess rainfall as rest of Karnataka dries up

With the Southwest Monsoon playing truant this year, Karnataka is staring at a rainfall deficit. Bengaluru is among the handful of districts that have received normal rainfall, while more than half the districts in the state are staring at a deficit.

Key districts in the catchment areas of major rivers, such as the Cauvery and Tungabhadra, have received less than half the normal rainfall from June 1 to June 23. A small part of Karnataka experienced the onset of the monsoon on June 4, which then gradually spread to other areas of the state during the following week.

All districts experiencing normal rainfall are located in the interior regions of Karnataka. As of June 23, Bengaluru has recorded 79 mm of rainfall, representing a 24 per cent excess over average levels. Among the districts receiving normal rainfall during this time are Bengaluru South and Bengaluru Rural.