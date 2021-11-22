Karnataka: 24 people died owing to unseasonal rainfall in November

Unseasonal rainfall has led to the death of at least 24 persons in Karnataka in the month of November, said sources in the chief minister’s office.

Notably, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday visited rain-affected areas of Kolar district and said that the government will immediately release Rs 1 lakh for people whose house has been totally damaged and Rs four lakh will be released in two other instalments.

According to the sources, preliminary reports showed that 24 people have lost their lives, 658 houses have been completely damaged and 8,495 houses have been partially damaged across the state owing to the unseasonal rains. Roads measuring 2,203km have been damaged, crops spread over five lakh hectares and 30,114 hectares of horticulture crops have also been damaged.

The districts which have been majorly affected are Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar and Hassan. Also, 165 bridges, 1,225 schools, 39 public health centres, 1,674 electric poles and 278 transformers have been damaged owing to the rainfall.

Bommai said that Rs 689 crore was available with the deputy commissioners under the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF). The CM said that more funds would be provided if necessary. Officers of the agriculture department were also instructed to carry out a survey on crop losses.



Notably, crops spread over 3.43 lakh hectares were damaged due to heavy rainfall in August and September, affecting 1.5 lakh farmers across the state. However, 79,000 farmers were yet to be compensated for the damages. Bommai has, therefore, instructed officials to release Rs 79 crore to compensate the remaining farmers. Officers have also been instructed to take action for speedy disbursal of crop loss insurance amount by insurance companies.

Bommai also said that each zone under the BBMP has been provided with Rs 25 lakh to fill potholes and ward-wise damage reports will be prepared soon.