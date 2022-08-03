scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

11 killed amid rain in Karnataka, state to receive heavy rainfall till August 5

The MeT department has predicted that heavy rainfall will likely occur at isolated places over the Bagalkote, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, Kalaburgi, and Vijayapura districts in North Interior Karnataka and put these areas on ‘yellow alert’ on August 3 and ‘orange alert’ on August 4 and 5.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 3, 2022 1:35:01 pm
Commuters cover themselves amid heavy rainfall in Bengaluru. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)

As many as 11 people, including children, have been killed in several rain-related accidents across Karnataka in a month even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the districts of the coastal region of the state forecasting ‘heavy to very heavy rain’ till August 5.

Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority commissioner Manoj Rajan said nine people have died in the landslides in the state’s Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts. “Five people have died in Dakshina Kannada and four people have died in Uttara Kannada this season (June 1-August 2),” said Rajan.

In Uttara Kannada district, four members of a family, including two girls aged 11 and 6, were buried alive as a portion of a hillock collapsed on a house. Rain-related deaths were also reported from Vijayanagar and Ballari where two people were washed away.

Woman covers herself a she walks amid heavy rainfall in Bengaluru. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)

The weather department stated that heavy rainfall is being recorded in the state owing to the southwest monsoon being vigorous over South Interior Karnataka, active over North Interior Karnataka and normal over coastal Karnataka.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India

The MeT department has predicted that heavy rainfall will likely occur at isolated places over the Bagalkote, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, Kalaburgi, and Vijayapura districts in North Interior Karnataka and put these areas on ‘yellow alert’ on August 3 and ‘orange alert’ on August 4 and 5.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at isolated places in Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts and they have been put on red alert till August 5 and the Ballari, Chitradurga, and Shivamogga districts till August 5.

The IMD said that areas which will witness heavy rain in the next few days may see localised flooding of roads, water logging in low-lying areas, and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas. It added there will be an “occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall. Disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time. Minor damage to kutcha roads. Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structures. Localized Landslides/Mudslides”.

Commuter rides a bike amid heavy rainfall in Bengaluru. (Express Photo by Jithendra M)

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in the coastal districts of the state, said officials.

Bengaluru rain record

According to the IMD, Bengaluru recorded 63.3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, the highest in the last five years recorded in the month of August. On August 15, 2017, the city had recorded 128.7 mm of rainfall in the state. Heavy rainfall is predicted in the city on Wednesday.

Since June 1, Bengaluru has received 459 mm of rainfall, a departure from the normal rainfall of 253 mm. The IMD’s observatory at the Kempegowda International Airport recorded 82 mm of rainfall.

During a media interaction last week, the chief commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Tushar Giri Nath said the city will not face the issue of waterlogging as it did last year. However, several localities in Bengaluru like Horamavu, Sarjapur, Bellandur, Nandini Layout, M S Palya, K R Puram, Jnana Bharati, Kaggadasapura, and Jakkur reported waterlogging on roads and houses being marooned on Monday and Tuesday.

The stormwater drain connecting the Seegehalli lake in K R Puram overflowed and entered into Whitecity Layout thereby flooding the residential areas.

Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali had promised to construct a new drain on the public-private partnership model to flush out rainwater which accumulates at the mouth of Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapur, but the work is yet to begin. Residents in the area were left stranded in the aftermath of heavy showers on Monday and Tuesday.

More from Bangalore

The BBMP control room received several calls related to water gushing inside houses and tree falls. Areas like Banashankari, Dollar Colony, Nandini Layout, S S R Layout, Sankey Tank Road, and Richmond Town reported tree falls. The control room confirmed that no casualty has been reported so far due to rain.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 01:35:01 pm

Most Popular

1

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

2

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

3

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

4

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
Explained: Why Beyoncé changed the lyrics of her new song, 'Heated' just ...
Explained: Why Beyoncé changed the lyrics of her new song, 'Heated' just ...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Gender-neutral uniforms: Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Gender-neutral uniforms

Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line

Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

On skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film
Bullet Train review

Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low
Opinion

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low

Why Beyoncé changed lyrics of her new song two days after release
Explained

Why Beyoncé changed lyrics of her new song two days after release

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

This Chennai bakery served during World Wars; its cakes & cookies still unique after 137 years
Know Your City

This Chennai bakery served during World Wars; its cakes & cookies still unique after 137 years

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

What Tabu said when Karan Johar told her she was 'wasted' in 'Fanaa'

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement