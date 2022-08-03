11 killed amid rain in Karnataka, state to receive heavy rainfall till August 5

August 3, 2022 1:35:01 pm
As many as 11 people, including children, have been killed in several rain-related accidents across Karnataka in a month even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the districts of the coastal region of the state forecasting ‘heavy to very heavy rain’ till August 5.
Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority commissioner Manoj Rajan said nine people have died in the landslides in the state’s Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts. “Five people have died in Dakshina Kannada and four people have died in Uttara Kannada this season (June 1-August 2),” said Rajan.
In Uttara Kannada district, four members of a family, including two girls aged 11 and 6, were buried alive as a portion of a hillock collapsed on a house. Rain-related deaths were also reported from Vijayanagar and Ballari where two people were washed away.
The weather department stated that heavy rainfall is being recorded in the state owing to the southwest monsoon being vigorous over South Interior Karnataka, active over North Interior Karnataka and normal over coastal Karnataka.
Subscriber Only Stories
The MeT department has predicted that heavy rainfall will likely occur at isolated places over the Bagalkote, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, Kalaburgi, and Vijayapura districts in North Interior Karnataka and put these areas on ‘yellow alert’ on August 3 and ‘orange alert’ on August 4 and 5.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur at isolated places in Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts and they have been put on red alert till August 5 and the Ballari, Chitradurga, and Shivamogga districts till August 5.
The IMD said that areas which will witness heavy rain in the next few days may see localised flooding of roads, water logging in low-lying areas, and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas. It added there will be an “occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall. Disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time. Minor damage to kutcha roads. Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structures. Localized Landslides/Mudslides”.
Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in the coastal districts of the state, said officials.
Bengaluru rain record
According to the IMD, Bengaluru recorded 63.3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, the highest in the last five years recorded in the month of August. On August 15, 2017, the city had recorded 128.7 mm of rainfall in the state. Heavy rainfall is predicted in the city on Wednesday.
Since June 1, Bengaluru has received 459 mm of rainfall, a departure from the normal rainfall of 253 mm. The IMD’s observatory at the Kempegowda International Airport recorded 82 mm of rainfall.
During a media interaction last week, the chief commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Tushar Giri Nath said the city will not face the issue of waterlogging as it did last year. However, several localities in Bengaluru like Horamavu, Sarjapur, Bellandur, Nandini Layout, M S Palya, K R Puram, Jnana Bharati, Kaggadasapura, and Jakkur reported waterlogging on roads and houses being marooned on Monday and Tuesday.
The stormwater drain connecting the Seegehalli lake in K R Puram overflowed and entered into Whitecity Layout thereby flooding the residential areas.
Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali had promised to construct a new drain on the public-private partnership model to flush out rainwater which accumulates at the mouth of Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapur, but the work is yet to begin. Residents in the area were left stranded in the aftermath of heavy showers on Monday and Tuesday.
The BBMP control room received several calls related to water gushing inside houses and tree falls. Areas like Banashankari, Dollar Colony, Nandini Layout, S S R Layout, Sankey Tank Road, and Richmond Town reported tree falls. The control room confirmed that no casualty has been reported so far due to rain.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei
Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film
This Chennai bakery served during World Wars; its cakes & cookies still unique after 137 years
Latest News
Canon EOS R10 to Infinix Hot 12 Pro: Tech launches in August 2022
Why diabetics need protein in their diet
Spain’s campaign celebrating female beach bodies has irked three British women; here’s why
UPSC CSE Main exam 2022 schedule released
Mumbai police arrest homeless men for stealing motorcycles, selling them in Aurangabad, Buldhana
Tamil Nadu Arts, Science colleges rank list today; counselling from August 5
Sri Lanka to restart IMF bailout talks, president calls for unity government
At first state PAC meeting, Karnataka Congress leaders get orders to avoid chatter on next CM
India’s services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July
Cert-In alerts for flaws in Apple macOS, iPadOS, iOS, ChromeOS: Here’s why you need to update
When Aamir Khan spoke about ‘traumatic’ divorce with 1st wife Reena Dutta, her friendship with Kiran Rao: ‘They are both…’
Hackers drained $200 million from crypto platform Nomad: Five points to note