Bengaluru rain alert: Heavy showers till October 24; relief after dry spell

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North Karnataka districts are also expected to receive some relief during the wet spell at the onset of the northeast monsoon.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Oct 19, 2026 01:56 PM IST
Bengaluru rain forecast yellow alertThe rainfall deficit during the southwest monsoon season was 35%, with the state receiving 551 mm against a normal of 852 mm. (File Photo)
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A wet spell coinciding with the northeast monsoon onset has provided some relief from drought conditions in Karnataka. Although rainfall for October has been below normal, showers during the week are expected to offset some of the deficit.

According to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of coastal and South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, are expected to receive isolated spells of heavy rainfall or thunderstorms until October 24. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is also forecast for the region.

North Karnataka districts are also expected to receive some relief during the wet spell. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for South Karnataka districts till October 25.

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The rainfall deficit during the southwest monsoon season was 35 per cent, with the state receiving 551 mm against a normal of 852 mm. After one of the driest southwest monsoon seasons, dry conditions persisted into October.

Also Read | Karnataka drought: CM Shivakumar urges PM Modi for early release of relief funds

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, the state has received around half the normal rainfall for the month till October 18. Overall rainfall in the state was around 44 mm, against a normal of 89 mm for the period, resulting in a deficit of 51 per cent.

The situation was worse in North Karnataka districts, which have received 9 mm of rainfall, against a normal of 78 mm—a deficit of 87 per cent. The region recorded a large deficit even during the monsoon season, resulting in extensive crop loss.

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