Bengaluru rain alert: Heavy showers till October 24; relief after dry spell

A wet spell coinciding with the northeast monsoon onset has provided some relief from drought conditions in Karnataka. Although rainfall for October has been below normal, showers during the week are expected to offset some of the deficit.

According to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of coastal and South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, are expected to receive isolated spells of heavy rainfall or thunderstorms until October 24. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is also forecast for the region.

North Karnataka districts are also expected to receive some relief during the wet spell. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for South Karnataka districts till October 25.