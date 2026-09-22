IMD predicts heavy rain in Karnataka for 3 days, issues orange, red alerts

IMD issued an orange alert for the entire state for Wednesday, a red alert for coastal areas on Thursday, and an orange alert for the South Interior region. (PTI File Photo)

Some parts of Karnataka are expected to receive spells of heavy rainfall over the next three days due to a low-pressure area developing in the Bay of Bengal, which coincided with the Southwest Monsoon””s withdrawal from the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the entire state for Wednesday, a red alert for coastal areas on Thursday, and an orange alert for the South Interior region.

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Rainfall will continue in the South Interior and coastal Karnataka regions on Friday, with some parts forecast to receive a spell of very intense showers.

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Karnataka has received light to moderate rainfall over the past couple of days following a prolonged dry spell.