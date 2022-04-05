Karnataka: Railways to begin Bengaluru to Tumakuru Memu train services from April 8

Starting from Friday, April 8, the South Western Railways (SWR) will run Memu trains on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru line to facilitate office-goers, officials informed Tuesday.

The SWR has decided to run Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (Memu) trains between the two cities for the first time. On October 29, 2021, as a part of the Chikkabanavara-Hubballi electrification project, the SWR completed the electrification of the 64-km stretch.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway, Aneesh Hegde said, “The train will leave from Tumakuru at 11:15 am and arrive at the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station at 1:25 pm and depart from KSR at 1:50 pm and arrive at Tumakuru at 3:40 pm.”

He added, “The two existing eight-Car Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (Demu) trains between Yesvantpur and Tumakuru will be converted into 16-car Memu trains and will depart from Tumakuru at 3:50 pm and arrive at Bengaluru City at 5:25 pm.”

“We wanted to introduce the electric trains after the 64-km stretch was completed and commissioned in October last year but due to the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, we decided to delay it,” Hegde added.

Meanwhile, the SWR will also resume some suburban train services, which it had halted during the pandemic. “As many as 12 trains that were running before Covid-19 will be resuming their service. They are the train pairs between KSR and CPT passenger (06581/06582, from April 8), KSR and Hassan DEMU (06583/06584, from April 8), KSR and Marikuppam (01775/01772, April 9/10), Marikuppam and Baiyappanahalli (01778/01779, April 9) and Banaswadi and Marikuppam (01780/01782). Meanwhile, the Memu train between Banaswadi and KSR (01773, from April 10) and KSR and Marikuppam (01774, April 8) will be restored,” Hegde said.

The decision of running the Memu trains between Tumakuru and Bengaluru will help thousands of people who travel between these cities daily for work, according to the Train Commuters’ Forum, in Tumakuru.

Karanam Ramesh, secretary of the Train Commuters’ Forum, said, “We were waiting for this news for a long time because thousands of people commute between Tumakuru and Bengaluru for work and commercial purposes every day.”

“The Memu trains will also save time. A passenger train takes 85 minutes while a diesel train takes 80 minutes but the MEMU train will take only 70 minutes. This will help the passengers save time,” he added.