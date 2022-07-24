scorecardresearch
Karnataka: Railways to run additional trains between Bengaluru and Mangaluru following frequent landslides

The public had demanded additional trains after vehicular movement was temporarily banned along the Shiradi Ghat stretch following landslides resulting from incessant rainfall.

July 24, 2022 3:45:40 pm
The South Western Railway zone said, “Additional trains will run for three days every week between Mangaluru Central and KSR Bengaluru via Mysuru from July 26 to August 31. (Representational/File Photo)

The railways has decided to run three pairs of additional trains every week between Bengaluru and Mangaluru in view of frequent landslides affecting the flow of traffic along the Shiradi Ghat stretch of National Highway-75.

“Train no 06548 will run from Mangaluru on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It will depart Mangaluru at 6.35 pm and reach Bengaluru next day at 6.48 am.”

The South Western Railway zone said, “Additional trains will run for three days every week between Mangaluru Central and KSR Bengaluru via Mysuru from July 26 to August 31. Train no 06547 will depart from Bengaluru at 8.30 pm and reach Mangaluru Central at 9.05 am the following day. It will reach Subrahmanya Road at 6.10 am, Kabaka Puttur at 7 am, Bantwal at 7.30 am, Mangaluru Junction at 8.13 am and Mangaluru Central at 9.05 am. The train will run on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

“Train no 06548 will run from Mangaluru on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It will depart Mangaluru at 6.35 pm and reach Bengaluru next day at 6.48 am.”

