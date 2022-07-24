Karnataka: Railways to run additional trains between Bengaluru and Mangaluru following frequent landslides

July 24, 2022 3:45:40 pm
The railways has decided to run three pairs of additional trains every week between Bengaluru and Mangaluru in view of frequent landslides affecting the flow of traffic along the Shiradi Ghat stretch of National Highway-75.
The South Western Railway zone said, “Additional trains will run for three days every week between Mangaluru Central and KSR Bengaluru via Mysuru from July 26 to August 31. Train no 06547 will depart from Bengaluru at 8.30 pm and reach Mangaluru Central at 9.05 am the following day. It will reach Subrahmanya Road at 6.10 am, Kabaka Puttur at 7 am, Bantwal at 7.30 am, Mangaluru Junction at 8.13 am and Mangaluru Central at 9.05 am. The train will run on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.
“Train no 06548 will run from Mangaluru on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It will depart Mangaluru at 6.35 pm and reach Bengaluru next day at 6.48 am.”
The public had demanded additional trains after vehicular movement was temporarily banned along the Shiradi Ghat stretch following landslides resulting from incessant rainfall.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Latest News
Labourer from Madhya Pradesh killed in attack by lions in Gujarat’s Amreli
30 injured as MSRTC bus turns on its side in Solapur, Maharashtra CM Shinde announces aid
Mithun Chakraborty says he ‘thought of committing suicide’ during struggle days: ‘I am a born fighter, didn’t know how to lose’
Mohali: Gang smuggling narcotics in ambulance caught with 8 kg opium, three held
Chhavi Mittal breaks ‘pre-conceived notions’ about cancer three months after her surgery
How can Sri Lanka recover from economic collapse?
Thomas Tuchel says he ‘cannot guarantee’ Chelsea will be ready for season start after pre-season defeat to Arsenal
CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Here’s how to check score online, via SMS
Vicky Kaushal celebrates ‘Masaan Day’ as film completes 7 years, father Sham Kaushal says ‘proud of you puttar’
Watch: Man rescues sea turtle stuck in tree roots
Mumbai Greens: Powai’s Forest Park offers visitors a chance to roam worry-free in the wild
CISCE ISC 12th Results 2022: Date, time and result websites announced