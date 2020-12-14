Karnataka: Alert railway police save three lives over the weekend in separate incidents

Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma felicitates RPF Head Constable S M Jalihal for his prompt action in saving a life. Express Photo

As many as three people — an eight-year-old boy, a 19-year-old college student, and a 29-year-old college lecturer breathed a second life over the weekend in Karnataka, thanks to timely action by alert officials of the Railway Police Force (RPF) on duty.

The first of these nail-biting moments took place on Friday at Belagavi railway station when a boy aged eight years tried to re-enter a train that began moving from the station. “The boy first jumped out on to the platform when the train began moving. He soon tried reboarding the train when he slipped and fell down partly between the train and the platform. An alert act of RPF home-guard Holappa Badava and his colleagues helped save the boy’s life,” the railway police said.

The police added that the incident took place when Train No. 02780 H. Nizamuddin – Hubballi – Vaso-da-Gama daily express was leaving the station at around 1.30 am.

A prompt act of Shri Holappa Badava, Home guard working for Government Railway Police 👮, saved the day and rescued the young boy.@RPF_INDIA#RPF #savelife #Hubballi #indianrailway #Karnataka — South Western Railway (@SWRRLY) December 12, 2020

While this incident was caught on camera, the other two took place in different railway stations in Bengaluru away from the reach of CCTV cameras. “However, they were much within the reach of our officers who were prompt in their duty to save their lives,” Debasmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF Bangalore Division told Indianexpress.com.

Explaining the incident, Banerjee said a 19-year-old college student was rushing to board Train No.07339 Yesvantpur – Vasco-da-Gama Daily Express Special at Yeshwantpur at 2.30 pm on Saturday. “As the train began leaving from platform number 4, the student (originally hailing from Hubballi) came running to board the train. However, he lost balance and slipped off towards the tracks when Head Constable S M Jalihal rushed to the spot to pull him out safely. He was assisted by officers of the Meri Saheli team as well,” she added.

In yet another incident that took place on the same day, Assistant Sub Inspector B Chandrashekhar and Head Constable K Nazeer turned saviours for a 29-year-old college lecturer who was found walking on the railway track when a goods train was approaching the Bangalore Cantonment railway station at around 9 pm.

“Even as RPF officials and people around thought the lady was unaware of the train approaching because she was wearing earphones, she was found walking towards the tracks. On identifying the person — who works as a computer science college lecturer in the city — was trying to kill herself, the cops jumped onto the tracks to pull her away in a matter of a few seconds,” Banerjee explained.

She added that the lady later confessed she was depressed and had plans of taking an extreme step. “She was provided with counselling by experts after which she was sent back home with her father,” the officer added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd