Food safety violations reported in Karnataka railway canteens; Vande Bharat pantry clean

A statewide inspection drive by the Karnataka Food Safety and Drugs Administration (KFSDA) across railway premises uncovered severe hygiene violations, expired dairy products, and unpermitted food colours. In contrast, pantry conditions aboard the state’s Vande Bharat express trains were found to be clean and well-maintained.

The operation covered 36 railway stations and 112 food establishments, including canteens, platform stalls, and train pantries, to inspect food safety, storage, labelling, and handling practices. Key findings flagged during the operation include expired Nandini curd and Dodli milk packets being used at the Haveri railway station.

According to officials, idlis were found being prepared using plastic materials at Mysuru railway station. Samosas were stored in cardboard boxes, and chutney was kept in non-food-grade plastic buckets.