Karnataka PFI raids: 25 PFI, SDPI members taken into preventive custody

In the wake of nationwide raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its office bearers, the authorities have taken into preventive custody as many as 25 local leaders belonging to both the PFI and its political offshoot the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Karnataka.

According to initial reports, while eight to nine PFI/SDPI members were picked up from Mangaluru, seven were taken into custody from Bagalkot, six from Kolar, two from Bidar and one from Vijayapura.

Meanwhile, joint raids by a central agency and Delhi Police are underway at places related to PFI in different parts of the national capital, including Nizamuddin, Shaheen Bagh area, news agency ANI quoted its police sources as saying. ANI also reported that more than four persons have already been detained.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), along with the local police, have also initiated raids against people associated with the PFI in many parts of the state, ANI reported further.

Raids by ATS and local police are underway on people associated with PFI in many parts of the state: Maharashtra ATS

The National Investigation Agency had on Thursday raided the offices of several PFI leaders and arrested seven of them. “These searches were conducted at the houses and offices of top PFI leaders and members in connection with five cases registered by the NIA following continued inputs and evidence that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in funding terrorism and terrorist activities, organising training camps for providing armed training and radicalising people to join banned organisations,” an NIA statement said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka unit of SDPI Monday dared the NIA to carry out raids on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and affiliated organisations over their involvement in “anti-national activities” in the past.

In a press conference, SDPI leaders contended that the raids on PFI was a ploy to suppress the voices of minorities, Dalits and other oppressed communities.