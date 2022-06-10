‘Every time we drink water, we feel scared’: Fear grips Karnataka’s Raichur as 4 die due to contaminated water

“Every time we pick up a tumbler to drink water, we feel scared. We fear whether we are really drinking water or poison,” says Mohammed Hafizullah, a resident of Raichur, a town in Karnataka where four people have died and hundreds have undergone treatment since last week due to consumption of contaminated water.

Raichur town, with a population of about 2.5 lakh people, is situated in a border district of north Karnataka. Since last week, the town has been facing a water contamination problem, with many still in hospital after suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting.

According to the locals, all 35 wards of Raichur town get drinking water from Rampuru reservoir. Locals allege that unfiltered water was supplied to the city, leading to health problems.

Raichur District Deputy Commissioner Chandrashekhar Nayaka L told The Indian Express that the filtration units were not cleaned for some time and it had led to the water contamination. “Now, we are supplying water by chlorinating it from overhead tank (OHT) and we are also checking pipelines to see if there are any problems,” he added.

Sixteen-year-old Rajeshwari’s mother Mallamma, 40, was one of the four people who died. “My mother died last week after drinking contaminated water. She used to work in the Roti Kendra and my father is a coolie worker. A lot of residents here fell sick and suffered from diarrhoea and vomiting,” says Rajeshwari, an Indiranagar resident. “She passed away due to complications. The doctors indicated that it could have been due to the polluted water.”

Samreena, 22, who works in a private firm in Raichur, fell ill when she returned to her hometown. “I came home on Sunday and the next morning, I started vomiting and had diarrhoea. I got admitted as my grandmother was already admitted for the same reason,” she said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Director Dr Basavaraj V Peerapur said that 33 patients were under treatment there, including nine children. “Patients came to us complaining of diarrhoea, vomiting, dehydration and acute renal infection. We are giving them high fluids and in severe cases, some of them have undergone dialysis. This might be due to a bacteria or viral infection,” he said.

Asked about the water supply for the hospital, Basavaraj said, “We have a reverse osmosis plant in the hospital and all the patients here use the same. There are filters on every floor and we have instructed the patients to use the same.”

Raichur District Deputy Commissioner Chandrashekhar Nayaka L told The Indian Express that the filtration unit was not cleaned for some time and it had led to the water contamination. “There are three sources for bulk water supply and we are looking at all the levels,” he said. “The automated water filtration unit which was unveiled a couple of years ago is yet to be handed over to the town municipality as there are some technical issues but the old filtration units are being used. As it was not cleaned for some time, it led to an incident like this.”