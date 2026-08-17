Now scan this QR code to report unhygienic food, adulteration in Karnataka

The Integrated Public Grievance Redressal System (IPGRS) was launched in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo by special arrangement)

Written by Sara Raghav

The Karnataka government launched a QR code-based Integrated Public Grievance Redressal System (IPGRS) on Monday for the public to register and track complaints about unhygienic food, expired or overpriced medicines, and other violations.

Health Minister UT Khader, who unveiled the QR code, said the IPGRS was the first such initiative in India. He said it was integrated with the government’s Centre for E-governance.

“The QR code must be displayed at all the eateries and drug stores. Citizens can scan and register their complaints, if any. They can lodge complaints related to expired or overpriced medicines, adverse drug reactions, unhygienic food outlets and the use of artificial food colours,” the minister added.