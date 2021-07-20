Karnataka PUC results: 2,239 students secure perfect scores, offline exams for those unhappy with score

A total of 2,239 students out of the over 6 lakh who had registered for the second-year pre-university (II PU equivalent to Class 12) exams in Karnataka this year secured perfect scores of 600 out of 600, results showed.

“Further, 14.29 per cent (95,628) of the total 6,66,497 candidates secured distinction (with scores at 85% or more) while another 3,55,078 of them got first class marks (60-84%) after the special evaluation process was carried out by the officials,” Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said.

It was decided to promote all candidates without conducting examinations in the wake of the Covid-19 situation. The evaluation criterion devised to calculate the results took into account 45 percent weightage from marks scored for SSLC (class 10), 45 percent from I PU marks, and 10 percent from the internal assessment marks scored by each student during II PU.

Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) Director Snehal R said, “We have observed a rise of nearly 30 percent (27.98%) and 40 percent (37.51%) in candidates securing distinction and first-class scores respectively this time, in comparison with the results announced last year.”

DPUE has also decided to hold offline exams for candidates unhappy with the score formulated as per the evaluation process followed this year. “For candidates rejecting the results announced today, exams will be held from August 19 to September 3,” Kumar announced.

#KarnatakaPUResults: Candidates unhappy with formulated scores announced today can register for offline exams scheduled to be held from August 19 to September 3. Registration for the same begins on July 30. @IndianExpress @ieeducation_job pic.twitter.com/G21Ua5PkFt — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) July 20, 2021

Among the 2,239 students who scored perfect scores this time, 1,929 were in the Science stream, 292 in Commerce, and 18 who had opted for the Arts stream. Among districts, Dakshina Kannada had the maximum such students (445), followed by Bengaluru South (302), Bengaluru North (261), Udupi (149), and Hassan (104).

Meanwhile, 10,093 students who followed the Kannada medium secured distinction as opposed to 85,535 counterparts of them who chose the English medium. As many as 2,75,599 and 3,90,898 students following these mediums of instruction respectively had registered for the exams this year.

Timetable for offline exams announced

The DPUE Tuesday further issued the timetable for offline exams scheduled to be held in August-September. The exams will be held as follows: