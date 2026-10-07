Karnataka Public Service Commission job racket: ED arrests suspended KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar, another officer

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested suspended chairman of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Shivashankarappa S Sahukar and a member of the Commission, B V Geetha, in connection with its money laundering probe into the recruitment of veterinary officers through KPSC.

The arrests came in the wake of a fresh round of searches on Tuesday at a flat where Sahukar lived in Bengaluru, and statements given to the ED in recent weeks by arrested IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar and a middleman, Basavaraj Kannale, about corruption at the KPSC.

A Bengaluru Zone official of the ED confirmed the arrest of Sahukar and Geetha on Tuesday. “Their custody will be sought after production before a special judge,” the official said