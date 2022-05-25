Karnataka: Furious over son’s PUBG addiction, man accidentally shoots wife dead

Furious over his son’s addiction to PUBG, a mobile game, a man, who had only threatened to shoot, accidentally shot his wife dead with a gun at a coffee and orange estate in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Maimuna and the accused, her husband, was identified as Imtiyaz. The couple lived with their son in the coffee estate where Imtiyaz worked as a security guard.

On Tuesday, the couple’s son, who was playing PUBG, took a break to charge his mobile phone and removed Imtiyaz’s phone which was on charge. Furious, Imtiyaz started scolding his son for his addiction. When the boy picked up a fight, Imtiyaz took his gun and pointed the weapon at him. Afraid that he might pull the trigger, Maimuna made an attempt to stop the fight, the police said.

The police added that in the milieu, Imtiyaz accidentally pulled the trigger and a bullet hit Maimuna’s chest. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The police arrested Imtiyaz based on the complaint filed by the estate owner Pavan. “There has been no complaint against the son. We are also verifying his age to check if he is a minor. We are also checking whether it was a licensed gun,” said police officers privy to the investigation.

Chikkamagaluru rural police said the minor was addicted to PUBG and Imtiyaz had often warned him against his addiction.