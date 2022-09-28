scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Karnataka PSI scam: Prime accused Divya Hagaragi’s husband Rajesh gets bail

The court observed that bail could not be denied to him just because Rajesh is Divya’s husband and there was no serious evidence against him regarding harbouring the prime accused.

As per the conditional bail, the court ordered that Rajesh must not try to destroy any evidence and he is not allowed to go outside the limits of the concerned police station without permission.

The Kalaburagi bench of the Karnataka high court on Tuesday granted bail to Jnana Jyothi Education Society president Rajesh Hagaragi in connection with the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment examination scam.

Rajesh is the husband of BJP worker Divya Hagaragi, a prime accused in the case, and was arrested on April 7 for allegedly helping her to flee from the house when the police went there to arrest her.

Judge M G Uma, in her order, observed that bail could not be denied just because Rajesh is Divya’s husband and there was no serious evidence against him regarding harbouring the prime accused. As per the conditional bail, the court ordered that Rajesh must not try to destroy any evidence and he is not allowed to go outside the limits of the concerned police station without permission.

The public prosecutor argued it was a massive economic offence and requested the court not to grant bail to Rajesh. However, Avinash Upalaokar, who appeared for Rajesh, pointed out that Mallikarjun Melakundi, the fifteenth accused in the case who has been charged with criminal conspiracy, tampering of evidence and harbouring an offender, was granted bail.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
The last, painful days of Anthony BourdainPremium
The last, painful days of Anthony Bourdain
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit

The examination for PSI recruitment had been cancelled after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) police detected malpractices in its conduct. The examination for vacancies to 545 posts of police sub-inspector was held on October 3, 2021, and around 54,041 students appeared for it. The state government is yet to announce the new dates for the exam.

More from Bangalore

At present, the police have registered eight FIRs across Karnataka and have filed three chargesheets in the wake of the scam. According to Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra, a total of 97 people have been arrested including 26 police officers.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 06:20:30 pm
Next Story

Vinod Arya, father of Ankita murder accused Pulkit, who used ayurveda business to fuel his rise in Uttarakhand BJP

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement