Karnataka PSI scam: Prime accused Divya Hagaragi’s husband Rajesh gets bail

The Kalaburagi bench of the Karnataka high court on Tuesday granted bail to Jnana Jyothi Education Society president Rajesh Hagaragi in connection with the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment examination scam.

Rajesh is the husband of BJP worker Divya Hagaragi, a prime accused in the case, and was arrested on April 7 for allegedly helping her to flee from the house when the police went there to arrest her.

Judge M G Uma, in her order, observed that bail could not be denied just because Rajesh is Divya’s husband and there was no serious evidence against him regarding harbouring the prime accused. As per the conditional bail, the court ordered that Rajesh must not try to destroy any evidence and he is not allowed to go outside the limits of the concerned police station without permission.

The public prosecutor argued it was a massive economic offence and requested the court not to grant bail to Rajesh. However, Avinash Upalaokar, who appeared for Rajesh, pointed out that Mallikarjun Melakundi, the fifteenth accused in the case who has been charged with criminal conspiracy, tampering of evidence and harbouring an offender, was granted bail.

The examination for PSI recruitment had been cancelled after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) police detected malpractices in its conduct. The examination for vacancies to 545 posts of police sub-inspector was held on October 3, 2021, and around 54,041 students appeared for it. The state government is yet to announce the new dates for the exam.

At present, the police have registered eight FIRs across Karnataka and have filed three chargesheets in the wake of the scam. According to Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra, a total of 97 people have been arrested including 26 police officers.